With 43% of businesses having experienced some kind of cybersecurity breach in the last 12 months, it’s no wonder that security has become a top priority for businesses when looking for a hosting provider.

Is VPS Hosting the Right Choice for Cybersecurity?

Standing for virtual private server hosting, VPS hosting is often a logical next step for businesses that have outgrown shared hosting.

Since shared hosting sees multiple websites share the same resources on a server, sites can be affected by the activity of others. For example, if another site on the server suddenly sees a big spike in traffic, more resources will be used up, meaning the other sites may experience slower loading times. This also means that if one site on the server experiences a security breach, the others are also susceptible.

On the other hand, VPS hosting allocates a certain amount of resources to each website on the server. This leads to more reliable performance and less risk of security breaches since each website acts independently.

For businesses that are looking for the added protection but aren’t ready to commit to the expense of dedicated hosting, VPS hosting is a great option that offers a good balance.

The 4 Best VPS Hosting Packages in the UK

There are a lot of factors that make up the best VPS hosting for the nature of a business, and with so many options for VPS hosting in the UK, the choice can be overwhelming.

Here are some of the best VPS hosting providers that are ideal for businesses making the transition to VPS hosting, each with its own area of expertise.

Hostinger

Hostinger is a popular choice thanks to its extensive range of hosting packages, making it one of the fastest-growing hosting providers worldwide. It is one of the best VPS hosting options, offering plans that work for all website sizes. There are affordable packages for smaller businesses that are on a budget, but these can easily be scaled up to meet increasing demand as the business grows.

Hostinger gives you the option to choose UK-based server locations. If the physical location of the server is close to the target audience, this improves loading speeds and provides a better browsing experience.

One of the key features that makes Hostinger a top choice for many is the AI-managed VPS system, Kodee. The built-in AI agent makes hosting easier for customers with no technical experience since it can answer VPS-related queries, keep an eye on performance, and manage security.

All of Hostinger’s VPS hosting packages automatically update firewall rules, SSH keys, and reverse DNS to keep their servers safe and secure. This allows business owners to rest assured that their website is protected from external threats, so they can focus their efforts elsewhere in their business.

Nimbus

Nimbus specifically works with agencies and freelancers, helping them manage their clients’ websites through managed VPS hosting.

They are a UK-based hosting provider, making them a good choice for businesses that are primarily operating within the country. Since their servers are located locally, it means data will travel fast between users and the data centres.

When it comes to security, they offer 100% PCI DSS compliance and nightly offsite backups, allowing for restores to be carried out at any time. They also have a UK-based support team who aim to answer 97% of support tickets within the hour.

Although the price point of managed VPS hosting is higher with Nimbus than it may be elsewhere, it is a strong option for busy agency owners who want the hosting of their clients’ websites to be handled externally.

QuickHost

QuickHost is a smaller UK-based hosting provider who have a range of package options aimed at businesses of all sizes.

They offer both unmanaged and managed VPS hosting, which is available without a contract, offering a flexible solution for businesses that do not want to commit to a long-term package.

One of their focuses is being a trustworthy provider that protects the valuable data of their customers. They have invested in their infrastructure, operating their own local data centre, and hired trained staff to ensure they can offer 24/7 support.

Every package includes a free server firewall, free backups, and DDoS protection to prevent suspicious traffic.

Hostworld

With their primary audience being startups, small businesses, and those with personal projects, Hostworld primarily works with new businesses to help them get their online presence up and running.

They offer a range of services which include registering domains, launching a new site, and website hosting.

Hostworld offers Linux, Windows, and Forex VPS hosting and these all include free website migration (if needed), a fast network, and automatic backups at least weekly.

Regarding security, Hostworld mans their data centres 24/7, has CCTV monitoring in place, implements secure encryption, and uses advanced data breach detection systems. If there are any issues, their support team is available at all times, and their average ticket resolution time is just 27 minutes.

VPS Hosting UK Checklist

There is a lot to consider when looking for the best VPS hosting package. There are so many businesses offering VPS hosting in the UK, but every customer has different needs, so finding the right package will help them establish the best long-term solution at the best price.

Although security is a priority for so many business owners, there are other factors which are just as important.

We’ve pulled together a checklist which lists the key features that anyone should be looking out for when choosing their VPS hosting package.

Security . Having a trustworthy provider that prioritises website security is a no-brainer, but there are some keywords to look out for to ensure they have sufficient measures in place. Top hosting providers typically have firewalls, DDoS protection, and regular backups in place as standard, helping prevent damage from external threats.



. Having a trustworthy provider that prioritises website security is a no-brainer, but there are some keywords to look out for to ensure they have sufficient measures in place. Top hosting providers typically have firewalls, DDoS protection, and regular backups in place as standard, helping prevent damage from external threats. Transparency . If a hosting package looks too good to be true, the chance is that it probably is. Some sites offer great deals, but the reality is that there are likely to be hidden costs and unrealistic upgrades that become apparent once a customer has signed up. This is why it’s important to find a hosting provider that has its different packages laid out with clear price points.



. If a hosting package looks too good to be true, the chance is that it probably is. Some sites offer great deals, but the reality is that there are likely to be hidden costs and unrealistic upgrades that become apparent once a customer has signed up. This is why it’s important to find a hosting provider that has its different packages laid out with clear price points. Speed (SSDs) . Standing for solid-state drives, SSDs are a more modern alternative to traditional hard drives and offer improved performance. The best VPS hosting providers will use these as standard, so looking out for them when searching through different options means providers using dated techniques can be ruled out.



. Standing for solid-state drives, SSDs are a more modern alternative to traditional hard drives and offer improved performance. The best VPS hosting providers will use these as standard, so looking out for them when searching through different options means providers using dated techniques can be ruled out. Scalability . Even if a business finds the perfect solution for now, they need to make sure that the VPS hosting package they use will grow alongside them. Many providers allow customers to increase their resource allowance as and when needed, meaning they don’t have to worry about their site speeds getting worse if they experience a spike in traffic.



. Even if a business finds the perfect solution for now, they need to make sure that the VPS hosting package they use will grow alongside them. Many providers allow customers to increase their resource allowance as and when needed, meaning they don’t have to worry about their site speeds getting worse if they experience a spike in traffic. Customer service. Those using managed VPS hosting are likely to have limited technical knowledge, which is why they are putting their trust in an experienced hosting provider. If anything were to go wrong, they need to be able to get in touch with customer service, whatever the time of day. Looking out for 24/7 support will mean that downtime or security threats can be addressed as soon as possible.

Choosing the Best VPS Hosting Package in 2026

Every business is different, which is why there’s no one-size-fits-all solution when suggesting the best VPS hosting options.

Whether a startup looking to grow its online presence is looking for low-cost managed VPS hosting or a rapidly growing business is looking to switch over to VPS hosting for more control over its server resources, there is a package out there for everyone.

Security should always be a key consideration. Modern hosting providers know the importance of keeping a website secure and minimising suspicious activity, so finding a reliable provider takes a lot of worry away from the website owner.

Knowing what to look out for when filtering through different hosting providers allows businesses to make more informed decisions and find a package that best aligns with their business needs.