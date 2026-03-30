Zack Polanski has destroyed Laurence Fox with a single-word tweet in a piece of social media mastery.

Over the weekend, Green Party leader Polanski and his party’s newest MP Hannah Spencer were in attendance at a huge march against the far-right.

The Together Alliance march took place on Saturday in London as more than 100 charities, campaign groups and trade unions marched from Park Lane to Trafalgar Square via Whitehall to protest against the far-right and stand up for hope and unity.

According to organisers, some half a million people travelled to the capital to take part.

In a post on X after the march, Polanski shared a picture of him and Spencer in attendance.

He wrote alongside the picture: “Half a million people standing against the far-right. Half a million people who care about each other and our communities. Half a million people ready to make hope normal again.”

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This tweet later caught the attention of sacked GB News presenter and failed London mayoral candidate Laurence Fox.

He seemed to struggle to understand Polanski’s crystal clear message, and asked: “What is the ‘far right’?

“Did hope become abnormal?

“I know that people have brains and that meaningless sloganeering sets off alarm bells in curious minds.”

“What exactly is it you are standing against,” he asked.

This teed up Polanski for the perfect response, as he simply replied to Fox: “You.”

You. — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) March 28, 2026

Brilliantly done.