Czech Republic international Jakub Jankto has become the highest profile current male footballer to announce he is gay.

Jankto, who plays for Sparta Prague on loan from Getafe, revealed his sexuality in a post on Twitter, saying: “I no longer want to hide myself.”

The 27-year-old midfielder has 45 caps for his country and has previously played in Italy for Sampdoria and Udinese.

In a video on Twitter, Jankto said: “Hi, I’m Jakub Jankto. Like everybody else, I have my strengths, I have my weaknesses. I have a family, I have my friends. I have a job, which I have been doing as best as I can for years, with seriousness, professionalism, and passion.

“Like everybody else, I also want to live my life in freedom, without fears, without prejudice, without violence, but with love. I’m homosexual and I no longer want to hide myself.”

A message at the end of the video read: “This is not entertainment. The purpose of this video is to encourage others.”

Messages of support quickly followed Jankto’s post, with Sparta Prague saying on Twitter: “Jakub Jankto spoke openly about his sexual orientation with the club’s management, coach and team-mates some time ago.

“Everything else concerns his personal life. No further comments. No more questions. You have our support. Live your life, Jakub. Nothing else matters.”

FIFA also posted a message of support but was quickly lambasted shortly after.

“You don’t get to say this. You made it clear with your last 2 World Cup’s just where you stand,” one person said, while others pointed out they “weren’t so keen on the pride flag last November and December”, when the World Cup in Qatar – where homosexuality is illegal – was hosted.

Weren't so keen on the pride flag last November and December, were you — Oscar Dayus (@dayusz) February 13, 2023

Reaction elsewhere was also far from favourable.

We’ve rounded up a pick of it below:

When they're not profiting from their persecution and discrimination, FIFA try to profit from pretending that they care about the LGBTQ+ community. Really depends on whether they're trying to impress authoritarian regimes or big corporations with their compliance. https://t.co/XCDux5s2rZ — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) February 13, 2023

You know what, that’s just not true! We saw your behaviour in the world cup and what you value the most 💰💵

So until you actually mean that football is for everyone you can keep your mouth shut. https://t.co/qZIurb4y0Z — Gjert Moldestad (@gjertm) February 13, 2023

Didn't y'all ban the rainbow armband like 2/3 months ago at the World Cup because you hosted the tournament in a country where being gay is literally illegal? https://t.co/jt9tEswPOo — Andy 🤠 (@AndyGraham22) February 13, 2023

