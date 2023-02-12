Despite a set of bleak forecasts still hanging over the UK for 2023, some Tory ministers are choosing to focus on the very meagre positives. Now that the country is experiencing ‘zero growth’ instead of ‘recession’, Andrew Mitchell has found cause for celebration.

Feeling confident? Tories praise PM, Chancellor for ‘doing a good job’

The Minister of State for Foreign Development in Africa appeared on Sky News earlier today, singing the praises of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. The pair assumed office shortly after the disastrous premiership of Liz Truss came to an undignified end.

It seems the bar for success is pretty low for this government. A recession is still looming for Britain later in the year, and with an updated budget just one month away, it’s unclear just how much confidence this double act can inspire outside of Westminster.

Sunak, Hunt are no plebs in Andrew Mitchell’s eyes…

Still, Andrew Mitchell is happy. He says that the markets have reacted positively to PM Sunak’s stewardship, and he believes the economy is in safe hands under the guidance of Mr. Hunt. Each to their own, we suppose…

“Look, people will have different views on this. But the key thing is, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are restoring confidence in the handling, by this government, of the British economy… you can see how the markets are now, they are doing a very good job.” | Andrew Mitchell

Andrew Mitchell scalded for aid policy u-turn

There was another comical moment during his Sunday morning interview with Sophy Ridge. Things got a little awkward when the host reminded him of his own position on cuts to foreign aid back in 2021. Andrew Mitchell was previously critical of the government’s actions.

However, he was given a place in Sunak’s new-look Cabinet at the end of last year, and Mitchell now supports a reduction in funding for the department. Funny how that works, isn’t it.