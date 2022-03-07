A Russian gymnast has provoked outrage after he sported an insignia linked to the invasion of Ukraine on a medals podium stood next to a competitor from the war-torn country.

Ivan Kuliak had the letter ‘Z’ prominently placed on his chest as he received his medal next to Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist at a Gymnastics World Cup event in Doha.

The letter does not exist in the Cyrillic Russian alphabet and has been seen daubed on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the invasion.

Kuliak, a former all-around and floor national junior champion, had won the bronze medal on Saturday.

Responding to the move, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) said that it will be asking the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation to open disciplinary proceedings against Kuliak following his “shocking behaviour” at the Apparatus World Cup in Qatar.

It had already been decided that from Monday all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions.

“The FIG adopted further measures against Russia and Belarus on 4 March,” FIG said in a statement. “From 7 March 2022, Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, including judges, are not allowed to take part in FIG competitions or FIG-sanctioned competitions.”

In taking its decision, the FIG said it took in account the latest recommendations from the IOC, the stance of its athletes’ commission and the “deep concerns” and positions expressed by many national gymnastics federations.

Reaction

Just saw that Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak wore 'Z' symbol at the World Cup in Doha yesterday to show his support for the war in Ukraine. Can't think of a more disgusting thing to do and a better reason to ban Russia from sporting events altogether instead of current half measures pic.twitter.com/1rmV5UNQnR — Tadeusz Giczan 🇺🇦 (@TadeuszGiczan) March 6, 2022

For the record. It is not just Putin.



Photo: Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak at World Cup in Doha shows his support for Russian aggression in Ukraine by wearing a T-shirt with the letter Z on it – the same symbol, Russians mark their armor in Ukraine.

S Unian pic.twitter.com/WYiLH4Lo8I — Denis Kazakiewicz (@Den_2042) March 6, 2022

Ukrainian Illya Kovtun won gold in a gymnastics event in Qatar. Russian Ivan Kuliak won bronze. Then the Russian – with a pompous, smug look on his face – wore a pro-war 'z' symbol on the podium. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/BC3hnfvKBo — Don Lewis (@DonLew87) March 7, 2022

WTF Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak caused outrage by wearing a national Z war symbol on the podium.



Personally I am extremely happy for removing all Russian athletes from international sport – we don’t need to see this crap again. pic.twitter.com/Z1SfwyHI7B — Markus Sanderus (@MarkusSanderus) March 6, 2022

Russia is creating a new imperialist ideology represented through the “Z” symbol.



The Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak brandished it at the World Cup in Doha.



Many Russian believe Putin is “Making Russia Treat Again” through this invasion.



We need stronger sanctions! pic.twitter.com/OIBCwKa8Hj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 6, 2022

Related: ‘We’re journalists!’: Harrowing footage shows Sky News reporters being shot at by Russian ‘death squad’