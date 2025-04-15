In December of 2022, a Gambling Regulation Bill was announced which sent shockwaves through the betting/gambling communities. As a great deal of uncertainty, and what felt like an eternity, the bill was finally passed in October 2024 by the Dail Eireann and the Irish Gambling Regulation Act 2024 came into effect shortly afterwards.

These new gambling laws in Ireland will result in significant changes for companies operating within these sectors. It is designed to form a dedicated gambling council to provide assistance to gambling businesses looking to register.

Needless to say, these new rules and regulations are set to shake up the entire gambling sector and will have long-term repercussions, not only for Irish betting companies, but for UK ones as well. A quick look at bookmaker sites like Top Betting show that UK bookmakers control a large part of the market in Ireland.

Who Will the New Regulations Impact the Most?

These new gambling regulations will impact a wide range of different companies across the UK and Ireland. Not only will they impact betting companies, but they will also impact other individuals and other businesses that have even the slightest business connection to gambling.

Primarily, the act will cover remote betting companies, online betting companies, and businesses that provide in-person betting facilities, I.E bookmakers and casinos. These will all need to be fully regulated.

Other businesses such as broadcasters and advertisers will also feel the effects. As an example, advertisers must ensure that any advertisements for gambling sites or gambling services, need to be easily identifiable. Basically, if an advert is for gambling, it needs to be clear and obvious that that is what the ad is for.

Gambling ads shown on TV are also banned until after the watershed. This means that they can’t be broadcast on TV between the hours of 5.30am and 9pm.

Other key changes include:

Some methods of payment will be prohibited (the most prominent change here is the fact that licensees are no longer permitted to accept payment for gambling-related activities by credit card, or provide, or extend credit).

Sponsorship and advertising restrictions

Increased levels of player protection

Conditions on the offering of inducements

Full licencing and compliance will be required

How Will the Regulations be Enforced?

The new regulations will be overseen and enforced in Ireland by the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland, or the GRAI for short. They will not only be able to enforce these laws, but they will also have the authority to impose sanctions and penalties where appropriate.

How Will Gambling Companies be Affected Long-Term?

Long-term, all Irish betting companies and the majority of UK based betting companies will need to ensure that they comply with these regulations.

If a company is found to be in breach of these new regulations and they fail to comply, they will face the prospect of hefty fines, and even a prison sentence. Fines can be up to €5000, or for failure to comply with a sanction, it could be as high as €20,000,000.

As you can see, they’re really not messing around here, which is why it’s so important for betting companies to ensure they’re fully compliant.

How Can UK Betting Companies Mitigate These Changes?

The good news is that there are a number of strategies and steps that UK betting companies can take to help mitigate these changes.

To begin with, as communication is always key, betting companies are advised to contact the GRAI to check whether or not they require a new licence. The earlier they contact them, the better.

It is also vital that betting companies update any contractual documents that require updating as a result of the new gambling regs.

Marketing and sponsorship strategies will also need to be re-evaluated. As we touched upon previously, there have been a number of changes to any gambling/betting related marketing and advertising protocols and betting companies will need to be aware of these well in advance.

The most effective way to help mitigate these changes to ensure that they’re in compliance with the new laws and regulations is to work in conjunction with a legal representative. Hiring a legal expert who specialises in these matters will ensure that they understand which changes they need to make, and which legal documentation they will need to possess to ensure they’re in compliance with the new gambling act.