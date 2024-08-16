Olympic gold medallist Imane Khelif has spoken for the first time since referencing Elon Musk and JK Rowling in a cyberbullying lawsuit over comments made about her gender.

Khelif and Taiwan boxer Lin Yu-ting were at the centre of a ‘gender row’ controversy at the Paris 2024 Olympics after both were allowed to compete despite failing eligibility tests at last year’s world championships and being banned from competing by the IBA.

Many people took to social media to have their say on the matter, including the Harry Potter author and Tesla founder alongside ex-President of the United States, Donald Trump.

Both Khelif and Yu-ting won gold at the Games in their respective weight categories.

The decision to let them participate was defended by IOC president Thomas Bach.

Nabil Boudi, Khelif’s attorney, has since revealed they have opened a lawsuit in France over comments made about her gender online. Although no individuals have been named as defendants, several famous faces have been referenced.

Speaking to El Birad, the 25-year-old has said she was ‘hurt a lot’ by the intense scrutiny she found herself under.

She said: “Immediately after there was a big uproar from big politicians around the world, athletes around the world, and even artists and stars, Elon Musk, Trump.

“I am not lying to you, it affected me. It affected me a lot, hurt me a lot. I can’t describe to you the amount of fear I had. The scenario was very scary.

“Thank god, all the people of Algeria and Arab world knew Imane Khelif with her femininity, her courage, her will.

“Honestly, I don’t like to get into politics in sports, but they got into politics in sports. Sports and politics are two separate things. These politicians who are oppressing me, they don’t have the right to say that I’m a transgender.”

Khelif is not a transgender woman but allegedly has male ‘XY chromosomes’.

Possible repercussions for cyber-bullying in France include prison sentences ranging from two to five years and fines ranging from £26,000 to £39,000.

If prosecuted for online hate speech, perpetrators could be fined between £64,000 to £214,000.

