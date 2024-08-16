An army chaplain in his 50s is being treated for serious injuries at University Hospital Galway after he was reportedly stabbed a number of times outside Renmore Barracks in the city last night.

According to a statement from An Garda Síochána, the man was attacked by a teenager carrying a knife at the entrance to the barracks.

The incident occurred at around 10.45pm.

The teenage boy was restrained by members of the Defence Forces at the scene, before being arrested by gardaí, and is being held at a garda station in the North Western Region.

RTÉ News have reported that five shots were fired by the Defence Forces, within their self-defence rules.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident.

The full statement reads: “Gardaí, including members of the Garda Armed Support Unit, responded to the incident at approximately 10.45pm.

“A man (50s) received a number of stab wounds during the incident. He was taken to University Hospital Galway for treatment of injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

“A male youth (teens) was restrained by members of the Defence Forces and arrested by Gardaí at the scene. The male youth is currently detained at a Garda Station in the North Western Region.”

“The scene is currently preserved and a technical examination will be carried out today by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit.”

