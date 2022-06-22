Gary Lineker has been widely lampooned for remarks he made about being on the receiving end of racist abuse in the past.

The former England international and football pundit said he has suffered “racist abuse” both as a child and during his football career, because of his “darkish skin”.

He opened up on the abuse during an interview with The High Performance Podcast.

“I was a tiny geeky kid with darkish skin and [got] pretty much racist abuse even though I’m as English as they come,” Lineker said.

“Even in professional football I had that a couple of times, [but] I wouldn’t ever name any names.”

Social media was quick to respond to the comments.

Here’s what people have had to say:

I wonder if Gary Lineker will be the first black James Bond. — Emma (@Lara_Ancestry) June 21, 2022

Can we all just have a moment of silence for the appalling racism Gary Lineker must have gone through growing up. #BLM pic.twitter.com/voqFFAJp1S — Dominique Samuels (@DominiqueTaegon) June 21, 2022

If Gary Lineker has 'darkish' skin then God only knows what the rest of us must look like. https://t.co/qe9P5dVk12 — Esther K (@estherk_k) June 21, 2022

First Kelly Holmes comes out as gay; then Gary Lineker comes out as black. Whatever next? — Man Of Kent 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🍒🏇⚽️🐓🦮 (@ManOfKent15) June 21, 2022

