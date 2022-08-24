Newcastle United have gone big in their pursuit of a striker.
It comes as Wilson, who has already scored two goals this season, both coming at St James’s Park, is suffering another injury.
Howe revealed he was ‘hoping’ the injury to the striker wasn’t too serious: “He’s OK. Normal process. He’s gone for a scan. We’re waiting on those results. We hope it’s not too serious.”
The toon have five points from three games after a win against Nottingham Forest and draws against Man City and Brighton.
Alexander Isak
The 22-year old is 6ft 4ins tall but quick and has 37 caps for Sweden and a fee of £63 million appears to have been agreed, smashing the club’s transfer record.
The Real Sociedad man seems to be heading to Tyneside.
Here is his goal from the game against Barcelone on Sunday, which is a peach.
Watch
Reactions
Newcastle fans are buzzing about the signing.
Missing out
However, this deal might mean the Toon miss out on Lucas Paqueta, a player the fans hoped would team up with Joelinton and Bruno forming a formidable Brazilain trio.
