Newcastle United have gone big in their pursuit of a striker.

It comes as Wilson, who has already scored two goals this season, both coming at St James’s Park, is suffering another injury.

Howe revealed he was ‘hoping’ the injury to the striker wasn’t too serious: “He’s OK. Normal process. He’s gone for a scan. We’re waiting on those results. We hope it’s not too serious.”

The toon have five points from three games after a win against Nottingham Forest and draws against Man City and Brighton.

Alexander Isak

The 22-year old is 6ft 4ins tall but quick and has 37 caps for Sweden and a fee of £63 million appears to have been agreed, smashing the club’s transfer record.

Newcastle have already agreed personal terms with Alexander Isak and his agents. Final details discussed on add-ons structure and then deal completed with Real Sociedad, set to be signed. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #NUFC



Club record fee for Newcastle, also record sale for Real Sociedad. pic.twitter.com/nUfn0zd7XL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2022

The Real Sociedad man seems to be heading to Tyneside.

Here is his goal from the game against Barcelone on Sunday, which is a peach.

Watch

Reactions

Newcastle fans are buzzing about the signing.

Newcastle getting Isak, West Ham getting Paqueta and then Liverpool getting no one pic.twitter.com/CtmSZ9fODz — H🥷 ﾒ𝟶 (@lfchaytch) August 24, 2022

GIMME GIMME GIMME A STRIKER FROM SWEDEN.



HE’S OUR NEW CENTRE FORWARD AND HE PLAYS IN ATTACK.



GIMME GIMME GIMME A STRIKER FROM SWEDEN.



FIRST NAMES ALEXANDER AND HIS SURNAMES ISAK.#nufc — KP (@paarsons) August 24, 2022

Alexander Isak for 70M to Newcastle? Yeah, English clubs have gone absolutely berserk this summer. But hey, it’s the Super League that’ll destroy football. pic.twitter.com/fMXdvbR1Qd — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) August 24, 2022

I actually think Isak to Newcastle is good business for them. It's not a deal a top 4 club would do but in their quest to climb the league it's exactly the sort of deal they should be doing. — Mark Goldbridge (@markgoldbridge) August 24, 2022

However, this deal might mean the Toon miss out on Lucas Paqueta, a player the fans hoped would team up with Joelinton and Bruno forming a formidable Brazilain trio.

🚨 West Ham working on deal to sign Lucas Paqueta from Lyon. Bid worth about €40m made, no agreement yet but talks advancing over fee & personal terms for 24yo Brazil international midfielder @TheAthleticUK after @skysports_sheth #WHUFC #OlympiqueLyonnais https://t.co/77RpJAORNW — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) August 24, 2022

