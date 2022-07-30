Jurgen Klopp is hoping to channel his side’s anger and fighting spirit to ensure Liverpool go one better in the Premier League or Champions League this season.

The Reds narrowly missed out on the two biggest prizes last term, losing the title by a point to Manchester City and going down 1-0 to Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

Their new campaign begins on Saturday as they face City in the Community Shield at Leicester’s King Power Stadium and manager Klopp hopes his players can build on everything that has gone before.

The line ups were as below

Liverpool (4-1-2-3) Adrian; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz.

Substitutes: Davies, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Keita, Jones, Elliott, Nunez, Carvalho.

Manchester City (4-1-2-3) Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri; De Bruyne, Bernardo; Mahrez, Haaland, Grealish.

Substitutes: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Gundogan, Alvarez, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand.

Liverpool took an early lead with a goal by Alexander Arnold.

National Anthem

But it was the anger at the national anthem from Liverpool fans that has set some people off.

If you wonder why you do then this article will explain it.

Liverpool fans booing the English national anthem before the Community Shield vs Man City



😆pic.twitter.com/jx2l7P78ec — IP🇮🇪⚽️ (@IrishPropaganda) July 30, 2022

Reactions

Every right wing tabloid columnist watching Liverpool fans booing the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/7LKStX4eIt — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 30, 2022

The national anthem booing will never fail to make me laugh 😭😭😭 — Laurie (@LFCLaurie) July 30, 2022

Big boos from the Liverpool end as the national anthem is played 🔥💪#LFC — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2022

Sports journalist claims that there were plenty of ‘f*ck the Tory’ chants.

No #LFC support for the national anthem but plenty of 'Fuck the Tories' chants — Richard Buxton (@RichardBuxton_) July 30, 2022

All those moaning about why Liverpool fans boo the national anthem should find out why they do. — Paul Edwards (@LovelessAge) July 30, 2022

Seeing Liverpool fans boo the English national anthem gives me heart — Rhys Thomas ☭🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿☭ (@GameofFallout) July 30, 2022

Liverpool fans booing God save the queen. Gammons crying. Football is back!! — Cathal OL 🇮🇪🔴🇵🇸 (@IrishRED05) July 30, 2022

National Anthem? No thanks say the Liverpool Fans. As "Fuck The Tory's" rings around the King Power Stadium.



I couldn't be more proud to be a Liverpool fan! Is fucking right boys!👍👍👏👏🍻🍻#LIVMCI #CommunityShield #TorysOut pic.twitter.com/6X2PNxQbek — Freddy'sNewNightmare (@FreddysNewN2_) July 30, 2022

My only disappointment in Liverpool fans booing the National Anthem is that it wasn't louder. — Jane Ginger (@JaneGinger50) July 30, 2022

The left Wing Society wrote: “We stand with the Liverpool fans booing the national anthem today. It’s time everyone educates themselves on the reason why they choose to protest this way.”

We stand with the Liverpool fans booing the national anthem today.



It’s time everyone educates themselves on the reason why they choose to protest this way. — The Left Wing Society (@LeftWingSociety) July 30, 2022

There was a lot of anger at the Liverpool fans behaviour:

Liverpool fans booing the national anthem again. Shameful — Darius I 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@darius_222) July 30, 2022

Liverpool fans disgusting in their disrespect of the National Anthem — MickeyMoo (@Michael62652300) July 30, 2022

Not sure how anyone can like Liverpool fans. Booing the national anthem, scum! — Adam Bishop (@bishmier) July 30, 2022

