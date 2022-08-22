Before we begin with today’s comments it is worth looking at what Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch said before the 3-0 win against Chelsea yesterday.

He said his side “can cause some havoc.”

The American added: “I think we have a team that can cause some havoc against an opponent like this right now.

“At home, I think we always enjoy playing in Elland Road, I think you can see that in the beginning stages that the team is coming together in a good way.

“We’re trying to develop a good plan and a plan that is easy enough for them to execute and then we just want them to go on the pitch and play to their abilities.

“If we do that, as a group, we have a chance. I think we definitely have a chance.”

Applause

And they did more than that!

There are bound to be difficult days to come over the season, but this will give Marsch sceptics plenty to consider.

He lapped up the applause from all four sides of the stadium with fans singing his name.

😎 Life comes at you fast! pic.twitter.com/M1McMIHL3E — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 21, 2022

It is safe to say he enjoyed the result!

IT'S CALLED SOCCER!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/CEAItydqJL — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) August 21, 2022

And this!

Is this trolling unfair?!

Chelsea against Leeds United pic.twitter.com/ZjZzEyzmrw — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) August 21, 2022

Rodrigo

However, in the cold light of the following day Rodrigo Moreno was still burning bright.

“I think yesterday was a deserved win.” Rodrigo Moreno on Leeds United’s 3-0 thrashing of Chelsea yesterday.

He has had some start to the season.

Watch

🗣 “I think yesterday was a deserved win.”



Rodrigo Moreno on Leeds United’s 3-0 thrashing of Chelsea yesterday. pic.twitter.com/F8VrF787TN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022

