Jota provided a moment of magic as Celtic began the defence of their cinch Premiership title with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Parkhead.

Centre-back Stephen Welsh headed in the opener in the third minute of and Ange Postecoglou’s side dominated thereafter, although their superiority waned towards the end of the first half.

Portuguese winger Jota sealed the win in the 75th minute with a terrific strike and in the end it was a comfortable enough victory against Jim Goodwin’s new-look Dons side, whose threat was only occasional.

The afternoon had started with cheers when captain Callum McGregor unfurled the league flag before kick-off at a packed Celtic Park.

Celtic fans with a full stadium tifo at home to Aberdeen today pic.twitter.com/UNfhi1h9Ap — Fitba Culture 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@fitbaculture) July 31, 2022

However, the Green Brigade an ultra group formed in 2006, situated in the North Curve corner section of Celtic Park, had other things on their mind.

They showed support for the RMT and their hatred of the Tories.

Chants of “F*ck the Tories,” could be heard.

Green Brigade and Celtic Park with a show of support for the striking rail workers at the opening game of the season pic.twitter.com/YwJfLGXov4 — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) July 31, 2022

#Celtic fans singing #FuckTheTories, holding banners saying #SupportTheRMT and #UpTheWorkers while the flag of #Palestine waves proudly at the front of the standing section… pic.twitter.com/TTboXcEod5 — Celtic Fans Against Fascism (@Class1Action) July 31, 2022

As well as the consistent support for the Palestinian people of course — Liam O'Hare (@Liam_O_Hare) July 31, 2022

This is how it feels to be Celtic…#SupportTheRMT #UpTheWorkers pic.twitter.com/axHFHB9Sg2 — Celtic Fans Against Fascism (@Class1Action) July 31, 2022

Unite’s Howard Beckett wrote: “Glasgow is another city full of socialists. Celtic fans support today for striking rail strikers shows that football, collectivism, society, trade unionism, struggle, justice, solidarity and socialism are all bed fellows.”

Glasgow is another city full of socialists. Celtic fans support today for striking rail strikers shows that football, collectivism, society, trade unionism, struggle, justice, solidarity and socialism are all bed fellows✊ — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) July 31, 2022

