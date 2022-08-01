Ian Wright believes England reaped the rewards for all their hard work after the Lionesses became European champions at Wembley.

Sarina Wiegman’s side defeated Germany 2-1 after extra-time, Chloe Kelly scoring the winner after Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener had been cancelled out by Lina Magull with 11 minutes of normal time remaining.

“I can’t even put into words the amount of work that’s gone into this and they’re getting what they deserve,” Wright said in his role as a summariser for the BBC.

“I can’t believe it. I’m so proud – I’m still a bit shocked by it. She (Wiegman) has used that XI through the whole of the tournament but the people that are coming on know that they’ve got a role to play and they’re happy to come off the bench and play their role.”

Former England and Arsenal defender Alex Scott struggled to speak as the players celebrated their win on the Wembley pitch.

But are politicians jumping on the bandwagon?

Boris Johnson showed his support last night.

We are all gripped here watching the @Lionesses!



Come on England! pic.twitter.com/QKeN0uluyB — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 31, 2022

As did Keir Starmer.

The @Lionesses, you have inspired a generation of women and girls.



My daughter and her friends have strong, successful role models in sport because of you.



The entire nation is so proud. #WEuro2022Final — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) July 31, 2022

One scamp replied said: “Keir Starmer finally finds some strikers he can support.”

BREAKING❗️



Keir Starmer finally finds some strikers he can support. https://t.co/df3qQOAvbP — Bath Ordinary Left (@OrdLeftBath) July 31, 2022

Arsenal legends and presenters Ian Wright and Alex Scott had some choice words for government officials trying to jump on the bandwagon.

Wright had previously made comments about the long-term changes needed in the game.

According to the FA, only 63% of UK schools offer girls football in PE lessons.



Ian Wright knows it's time for change 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/OLUlU9bAgK — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 27, 2022

Ian Wright could have joined in with the painstaking cheerleading going on around him. But instead he chose to suggest that if this night doesn't act as the catalyst for girls nationwide being able to play football in PE, then it's worthless. Superb. pic.twitter.com/XXzyah2L6c — Andrew Cunneen (@Cunneen92) July 26, 2022

Alex Scott also said: “In 2018 we were begging people to host in their stadiums a women’s game for these Euros, so many people said no.

“I hope you’re all looking at yourselves right now because you weren’t brave enough to see the vision,” she added. Host Gabby Logan then made a point of referencing questions from those watching at home about the size of stadiums used in the tournament, and Scott was forthright in her response.

“I’m not standing up at corporate events in front of sponsors anymore begging for them to get involved in the women’s game because you know what? If you’re not involved, you’ve missed the boat, you’ve missed the train,” the ex-footballer continued. “Because look at this… it has finally left the station and it is gathering speed.”

Last night Wright warned the government that applause isn’t enough but proper investment is, where have we heard this before…

Well done (Sir) Ian Wright. Not a time for the government to jump on the bandwagon. They will. Let’s see proper investment instead. Similar to the Tour de France Femmes, these are sports stars who also hold down other jobs. pic.twitter.com/C4nIabiIds — Mark (@JoaquinMarcosM) July 31, 2022

There was a lot of praise for Scott and Wright:

Ian Wright playing a real blinder as he rips into the FA, sponsors, clubs and TV companies for not doing enough to support women's football…



It shouldn't be unusual to see such wholehearted support from a well known figure in the game, but apparently it is.



Well done, Ian… — Alastair Thomson (@FinanceDirCFO) July 31, 2022

Ian Wright and Alex Scott speaking facts. Big clubs weren't prepared to open their stadium for these Women. Only the select few such as Brighton did. Take a hint big 6, open your stadium, support the women. — Max (@Maxitaxi05) July 31, 2022

Alex Scott and Ian Wright making such powerful points about the barriers that have faced women’s football, and clubs and people need to get with the programme 👏 — Gareth Lewis 😊 (@GarethLShelton) July 31, 2022

Alex Scott and Ian Wright are going for the throats of sexists right here and it’s gorgeous to watch — The Vimto Kid (@AlexWatt187) July 31, 2022

“These women are here despite the system, not because of the system.” — Jonas Eidevall.



Loving all the straight talking punditry from Alex Scott, Ian Wright and Eidevall tonight.



🔥🙌#WEURO2022 — Claire Hazelgrove (@CHazelgrove) July 31, 2022

Obsessed with how much of a vocal advocate for women’s football Ian Wright continues to be.



Legend. — Cllr Eva Murray (@EvaCMurray) July 31, 2022

Ian Wright and Alex Scott speaking so much sense about the need for schedulers to make it easier for people to get to games and how venues in 2018 were turning down the opportunity to host matches. Such a leap forward for women's sport in this country. pic.twitter.com/KJAKNqWhBt — Mike Fatkin 🇺🇦 (@mikefatkin) July 31, 2022

