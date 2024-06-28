Rishi Sunak and Boris Johnson effigies led a funeral cortege at the Glastonbury Festival, with a coffin plastered in notes summarising the past 14 years of Tory rule.

Festival-goers at Glastonbury have said this year’s event feels “politically charged” amid various reminders about next week’s General Election, including a sign which reads: “Vote Out to Help Out.”

Green energy entrepreneur and Labour donor Dale Vince has taken his Just Vote campaign to the festival on Worthy Farm this year, encouraging revellers to go to the polls next Thursday.

“We’re here to reach out to festival-goers and the general public to take part in the next election,” the 62-year-old told the PA news agency.

“I think it’s the most important of our lifetimes because of where we are in terms of the climate crisis.

“I don’t think there’s many Tories here… but we don’t really get into that… it’s not about who you vote for – just vote.

“Fair play to Glastonbury Festival, the organisers, they’re right behind us and completely on mission with us for this campaign.”

The last time a poll happened close to the festival was when the Brexit referendum took place on June 23 2016, with festival-goers waking up to the news the UK was leaving the European Union on the Friday before Muse took to the Pyramid Stage.

Of more than a dozen revellers PA spoke to about politics at the festival, they all shared left-leaning views and intentions for next week’s election.

A large sign above one gateway at the site reads “Vote Out to Help Out” – written in the style of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s lockdown campaign Eat Out to Help Out.

Anne Langford from London, who works in theatre and creative culture, said she has “loved” seeing all of the reminders to take part in the vote on the festival site.

“(The festival) feels really politically charged, I’ve been coming to Glastonbury for a long time, but there’s a real urgency here,” the 47-year-old told PA, speaking in front of a giant ballot box encouraging people to “use their superpower” and go to the polls.

“I think there’s a very strong sentiment that our current government have not just let us down but have actively damaged people and especially the most vulnerable.

“I love Glastonbury because it says anything is possible… I love the fact it’s become more diverse (and) we all just look after each other in a different way here – and I would like that to be in the real world.

“I really hope everyone’s going to go home from this festival and vote.”

