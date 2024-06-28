US president Joe Biden is odds-on with William Hill to stand down before November’s election.



Biden delivered a poor performance in the first televised debate of the 2024 Presidential campaign against Donald Trump last night with polls showing Trump is on course for a landslide return to the White House.

Joe Biden did NOT have a great night… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/QVa1Kh5eeJ — The London Economic (@LondonEconomic) June 28, 2024

And Biden is now priced at 10/11 to step away from the race in order to give his Democrat party a chance of retaining power in Washington.

Trump is 4/7 to win the Presidential election with Biden 4/1, and the 81-year-old Pennsylvanian’s odds are expected to lengthen in the aftermath of his appearance on CNN.

Spokesperson for William Hill, Lee Phelps, said: “The Democrats’ worst fears were realised on Thursday night when President Joe Biden gave a concerning performance in the first televised debate with Donald Trump.



“Republican candidate Trump is 4/7 favourite for a return to the White House and is now likely to receive a major boost in the polls, leaving Biden and the Democrats in crisis.

“It is odds-on for Biden to stand down at 10/11, in order to give his party a last hope to save their chances of keeping Trump out of the Oval Office.



“As a result, Gavin Newsom – the Democrat Governor of California – is 6/1 to be the next President, as a possible replacement for 81-year-old Biden.”

US Presidential Election 2024 odds

Donald Trump 4/7 Joe Biden 4/1 Gavin Newsom 6/1 BAR 14/1

