As the excitement for the Euros builds up, finding the perfect spot to catch all the action is crucial. London boasts a plethora of sports bars that cater to every fan’s needs, from massive screens to great food and drink deals.

Here’s a list of the best sports bars in London to watch the Euros:

1. Greenwood, Victoria

Located in the heart of Victoria, Greenwood is a premier sports bar known for its vibrant atmosphere and excellent viewing experience. With large screens strategically placed throughout the venue, you won’t miss a moment of the action. Greenwood also offers a wide selection of craft beers, cocktails, and delicious pub fare, making it a top choice for football fans.

2. Piano Works, Farringdon and West End

Piano Works is the place to be for an electrifying matchday experience. Here’s what you can expect:

Food and Drink Deal : Tuck into a delicious burger and fries, whilst sipping on a refreshing pint or glass of prosecco for just £15 when you book a table for the England games.

: Tuck into a delicious burger and fries, whilst sipping on a refreshing pint or glass of prosecco for just £15 when you book a table for the England games. Bottomless Option : If you’re in the mood for a big one, you can make it bottomless for just £35 per person, which will run throughout the length of the game.

: If you’re in the mood for a big one, you can make it bottomless for just £35 per person, which will run throughout the length of the game. Pre-Match Happy Hours : Get in the spirit of things with pre-match happy hours that include £4 pints, 2-4-1 cocktails, and house wine for £15.

: Get in the spirit of things with pre-match happy hours that include £4 pints, 2-4-1 cocktails, and house wine for £15. Viewing Experience: At Covent Garden, you’ll be transported to the heart of the action with 360-degree views of the matches. Farringdon boasts multiple projectors in every corner to ensure you don’t miss a single goal.

Read more about their fantastic offerings here.

3. The Barrowboy & Banker, London Bridge

A classic choice for sports enthusiasts, The Barrowboy & Banker offers a traditional pub experience with modern amenities. Situated near London Bridge, this bar features large screens and a great selection of ales and pub food. The lively atmosphere makes it a great place to cheer on your team with fellow fans.

4. The Four Thieves, Battersea

The Four Thieves in Battersea combines a fun atmosphere with great viewing options. This eclectic venue features multiple screens, an in-house microbrewery, and even a games room with retro arcade games. Enjoy craft beers and delicious food while you watch the Euros in style.

5. Boxpark, Shoreditch and Wembley

Boxpark is a trendy and vibrant location perfect for watching the Euros. With large screens and communal seating, it creates a stadium-like experience. Shoreditch and Wembley locations offer various street food options and a wide range of drinks, ensuring a fantastic time for all football fans.

6. Flat Iron Square, Southwark

Flat Iron Square is known for its bustling atmosphere and fantastic food market. During the Euros, it transforms into a hub for football fans with big screens and ample seating. Enjoy a diverse selection of food vendors and a great lineup of beers while catching every goal.

7. Sports Bar & Grill, Various Locations

With multiple locations across London, Sports Bar & Grill is a reliable choice for watching live sports. Each venue is equipped with numerous screens, ensuring a great view from any seat. Their extensive menu and drink options cater to all tastes, making it a convenient and enjoyable spot to watch the Euros.

