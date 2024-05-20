Euro 2024, the eagerly anticipated European Championship, is set to take place in Germany from June 14th to July 14th, 2024.

Football fans are gearing up to support their teams in this month-long tournament. England’s group stage matches are scheduled against Serbia on June 16th, Denmark on June 20th, and Slovenia on June 25th. Scotland will play Germany on June 14th, Switzerland on June 19th, and Hungary on June 23rd.

The tournament kicks off with the opening match on June 14th between the host nation and Scotland.

Here’s where to find the action:

Pubs in London Showing Euro 2024 Games

North London

The Whippet Inn, Kensal Rise : A classic pub with a cozy atmosphere, perfect for watching all England and Scotland games.

: A classic pub with a cozy atmosphere, perfect for watching all England and Scotland games. The Heathcote and Star, Leyton : Trendy venue with pool and ping pong tables.

: Trendy venue with pool and ping pong tables. The Exmouth Arms, Euston : Popular among beer enthusiasts, known for its great burgers.

: Popular among beer enthusiasts, known for its great burgers. The Crown, Islington : Victorian-era pub with a relaxed atmosphere.

: Victorian-era pub with a relaxed atmosphere. Elephant Inn, North Finchley: Offers a mix of outdoor and indoor viewing areas.

East London

Big Penny Social, Walthamstow : Features a massive 16ft HD screen in a large beer hall.

: Features a massive 16ft HD screen in a large beer hall. The Old Ship Inn, Hackney : Charming old school vibe with rustic interiors.

: Charming old school vibe with rustic interiors. Singer Tavern, Moorgate : Modern pub with HD screens and a hidden cocktail bar.

: Modern pub with HD screens and a hidden cocktail bar. Artillery Arms, Shoreditch : Traditional pub with craft ales and HD viewing.

: Traditional pub with craft ales and HD viewing. Bar Kick, Shoreditch: Known for foosball tables and a lively atmosphere.

South London

Clapham Grand, Clapham Junction : Large venue with multiple screens including a 24ft HD cinema screen.

: Large venue with multiple screens including a 24ft HD cinema screen. TOCA Social, Greenwich : Offers private viewing rooms and interactive football games.

: Offers private viewing rooms and interactive football games. The Hercules, Lambeth : Modern pub with shuffleboard and neon signs.

: Modern pub with shuffleboard and neon signs. Barrowboy & Banker, London Bridge : Located in a former bank with grand interiors.

: Located in a former bank with grand interiors. Old Bank, Clapham: Stylish pub with arched windows and a contemporary space.

West London

Star Tavern, Belgravia : Historic pub with a cozy atmosphere.

: Historic pub with a cozy atmosphere. Jugged Hare, Victoria : Features a beer garden with a screen.

: Features a beer garden with a screen. George IV, Chiswick : Known for its fun vibes and pergola-covered beer garden.

: Known for its fun vibes and pergola-covered beer garden. One Over The Ait, Kew Bridge : Riverside pub with Thames views.

: Riverside pub with Thames views. Forester, Ealing: Grade II listed building with original character and multiple screens.

Central London

The Court, Tottenham Court Road : Bustling pub with multiple HD screens.

: Bustling pub with multiple HD screens. Goldwood Sports Pub & Kitchen, Bank : Features 20 HD screens and a variety of food options.

: Features 20 HD screens and a variety of food options. Pavilion End, City of London : Ideal for Euro 2024 bookings with a vibrant atmosphere.

: Ideal for Euro 2024 bookings with a vibrant atmosphere. Parcel Yard, King’s Cross: Located within the train station, perfect for catching a game before a train journey.

Additional Venues

Boxpark (Wembley, Croydon, Shoreditch) : All three locations will be showing live matches with a lively atmosphere.

: All three locations will be showing live matches with a lively atmosphere. Flat Iron Square, London Bridge : Boasts numerous screens both indoors and outdoors.

: Boasts numerous screens both indoors and outdoors. Between The Bridges, Southbank : Large outdoor courtyard with a big screen and various food options.

: Large outdoor courtyard with a big screen and various food options. Vinegar Yard, London Bridge : Al fresco viewing with a large courtyard and food stalls.

: Al fresco viewing with a large courtyard and food stalls. Dalston Roofpark, Dalston : Features large anti-glare screens and interactive shows.

: Features large anti-glare screens and interactive shows. Market Halls Victoria, Victoria: Indoor viewing with a variety of food vendors.

These venues offer a mix of large screens, vibrant atmospheres, and ample food and drink options, making them perfect spots to enjoy the Euro 2024 action across London​.

