As the summer sun starts to shine over London, the city transforms into a bustling hub of outdoor activities, and nothing epitomizes the spirit of summer quite like a visit to a beer garden.

London’s diverse range of beer gardens provides the perfect setting for locals and visitors alike to enjoy a refreshing pint while basking in the warm weather.

According to a survey by CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale), the UK sees a 20 per cent increase in beer garden visits during the summer months, with London leading the charge as one of the top destinations for outdoor drinking.

Whether you’re after a laid-back afternoon with friends or a lively evening with live music, London’s beer gardens cater to all tastes.

Here, we’ve compiled a list of the top 20 beer gardens in London, blending classic favourites with some new hidden gems.

1. The Albion, Islington

Nestled in the heart of Islington, The Albion boasts a stunning wisteria-covered garden that’s perfect for a summer pint. Its traditional British pub feel combined with a spacious outdoor area makes it a favourite among locals.

2. The Edinboro Castle, Camden

Located near Regent’s Park, The Edinboro Castle offers a large beer garden complete with plenty of seating and BBQs during the summer. It’s a vibrant spot ideal for groups looking to soak up the sun.

3. The Faltering Fullback, Finsbury Park

Known for its multi-level outdoor space, The Faltering Fullback is a must-visit. The garden is a labyrinth of greenery and nooks, creating a cozy atmosphere that feels like a hidden oasis.

4. The Ship, Wandsworth

With its riverside location, The Ship provides stunning views of the Thames along with its extensive beer garden. It’s a popular spot for both its scenic setting and its lively summer parties.

5. The Spaniards Inn, Hampstead

One of London’s oldest pubs, The Spaniards Inn offers a charming garden steeped in history. Its leafy setting and rustic charm make it a perfect summer retreat.

6. People’s Park Tavern, Victoria Park

Located on the edge of Victoria Park, this pub offers an expansive garden that’s great for soaking up the sun. It also features its own microbrewery, ensuring a unique selection of beers.

7. The Magic Garden, Battersea

True to its name, The Magic Garden in Battersea offers a whimsical and vibrant outdoor space. With live music, eclectic decor, and a friendly atmosphere, it’s a true gem for summer evenings.

8. The Garden Gate, Hampstead

Just a stone’s throw from Hampstead Heath, The Garden Gate features a large beer garden that’s perfect for relaxing after a walk on the Heath. It’s spacious, with plenty of seating and a welcoming vibe.

9. The Duke of Edinburgh, Brixton

Boasting one of the largest beer gardens in London, The Duke of Edinburgh in Brixton is a hotspot for summer fun. With plenty of seating, a BBQ, and an outdoor bar, it’s a lively place to spend a sunny afternoon.

10. The Avalon, Clapham

The Avalon’s garden is a beautifully landscaped space featuring comfy seating and ample shade. It’s an ideal spot for a sophisticated summer drink.

11. The Crabtree, Fulham

Positioned along the Thames, The Crabtree’s beer garden is a picturesque spot with river views. It’s perfect for a relaxed summer drink and offers a great menu to complement the beer.

12. The Prince, West Brompton

A trendy venue with a large, stylish garden, The Prince offers a variety of street food vendors and a vibrant atmosphere. It’s a perfect spot for groups looking for a dynamic summer outing.

13. The Leather Bottle, Earlsfield

This pub’s massive garden includes quirky huts and beach huts for private hire, making it a fun and versatile option for summer gatherings.

14. The Castle, Islington

With its rooftop garden offering panoramic views of North London, The Castle provides a unique setting for a summer drink. It’s a popular choice for its scenic outlook and relaxed atmosphere.

15. The Wood House, Dulwich

The Wood House features a beautiful, expansive garden area complete with its own outdoor bar and BBQ. It’s a fantastic spot for a laid-back summer day out.

16. The Eagle, Shepherd’s Bush

This pub’s large garden is perfect for soaking up the sun, with plenty of seating and a lively atmosphere. It’s known for its welcoming vibe and great selection of beers.

17. The Eagle, Hoxton

Not to be confused with its namesake in Shepherd’s Bush, The Eagle in Hoxton has a spacious garden that’s a favorite among the hip East London crowd. It’s known for its relaxed vibe and great summer events.

18. The Canonbury Tavern, Canonbury

Featuring one of the largest beer gardens in North London, The Canonbury Tavern offers a leafy, tranquil space that’s perfect for a summer pint.

19. The Argyll Arms, Oxford Circus

A hidden gem in the heart of the city, The Argyll Arms has a charming courtyard garden that provides a peaceful retreat from the bustling streets of Oxford Circus.

20. The White Hart, Stoke Newington

This pub offers a lovely, leafy beer garden that’s perfect for escaping the hustle and bustle of London. It’s a relaxed spot with a community feel, ideal for unwinding with friends.

London’s beer gardens are as diverse as the city itself, offering everything from riverside views and historic charm to trendy hangouts and hidden retreats. With this list, you’re sure to find the perfect spot to enjoy a refreshing drink and make the most of the summer sunshine. Cheers!