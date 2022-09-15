Celtic fans unveiled an offensive banner that read ‘f*** the crown’ during their Champions League clash against Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine, the game finished 1-1.

The match was taking place in Warsaw due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine at the hands of Russia.

As the Champions League anthem was being played another banner was unfurled that also mocked the loss of the Queen. It read: “Sorry for your loss Michael Fagan.”

Fagan famously managed to scale the Buckingham Palace walls before creeping into Her Majesty’s bedroom while she slept in 1982.

It was decided that there would be no silence before kick-off, but players from both teams did wear black armbands in Her Majesty’s memory.

Rangers were playing at home against Napoli and the minute’s silence was observed in total silence.

The club also broke UEFA rules and played the national anthem before the game began.

They lost 3-0 to the Italian giants.

It is not known if they will face punishment for their rule-breaking.

UEFA, who had already decided against playing its Champions League anthem, had told Sky Sports News: “There will be no anthems played – this also includes the UEFA Champions League anthem – on the basis of maintaining a consistent pre-match ceremony with a subdued atmosphere and without any celebratory activities across all UK venues to show respect as we did last Thursday.”

Rangers fans defy UEFA ban and sing the National Anthem during tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, tonight at Ibrox stadium pic.twitter.com/9zeffW8dOx — 🇬🇧 Jolene Bunting 🇬🇧 (@jolenebuntinguk) September 14, 2022

Shame on the Glasgow #Celtic fans who insulted #TheQueen at their match tonight. Among their foul abuse, they held up a banner praising the intruder who entered Her Majesty's bedroom at Buckingham Palace. #royal pic.twitter.com/NI8Zx16cRI — Richard Eden (@richardaeden) September 14, 2022

The response to these banners is exactly everything you’d of hoped for and more



Well done to all involved https://t.co/9cYsEtmlEd — Conor (@ConorM67_) September 14, 2022

For the record the GB banners were fine.



First it was "fuck the crown" not "fuck the queen." That was a dig at the institution not her.



Second they wanted sympathy to be expressed. Maybe not to Michael Fagan but still it was expressed. Clearly.



So what are they moaning about? — TheCelticBlog (@CelticBlog2018) September 14, 2022

The British media all over Celtic fans banner but meanwhile silent on this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/UuK2O1lXZt — Billyballoonhead (@Billyballoonhe2) September 14, 2022

Banners are worse than suitcases from Saudis full of cash mate, keep up — JanVansHeed (@glasgowsgreen) September 14, 2022

Me, waiting every week for an apology when we hear them singing about being up to their knees in fenian blood … pic.twitter.com/OKtdOIHIhY — LTee (@LaurenTee13) September 15, 2022

Once again proving, we really are the best fans in the world. 👌 https://t.co/fllEp8946h — Poor Wullie! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MMTGE567) September 15, 2022

