Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is on the front foot as a number of clubs are trying to sign his star players.

Chelsea are chasing Wesley Fofana, Newcastle have now bid £45m for James Maddison.

If that wasn’t enough Arsenal are keen on Youri Tielemans. However, there has been no official offer at this time.

Brendan Rodgers has insisted Leicester will not be “exploited” by these clubs buzzing around his squad members.

He also spoke out about his club’s lack of activity bringing players in during the summer transfer window. Leicester yet to sign a single player.

Back in February Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers said he wanted to refresh the squad during the summer transfer window.



But with days left until the new season begins, why has it been so quiet?



Hear more from our exclusive chat here: https://t.co/KLbgvswWbn pic.twitter.com/AwfrmZSuEK — BBC Radio Leicester (@BBCLeicester) August 2, 2022

He also spoke about Kasper Schmeichel’s potential move away from the East Midlands.

🗣 “Kasper [Schmeichel] has earned the right to have a think about the next chapter of his career.”



Brendan Rodgers on the interest in Kasper Schmeichel this summer.💰 pic.twitter.com/u6NrHtS2py — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 2, 2022

Kasper Schmeichel’s 11-year stay at Leicester City nearing an end after Nice reach agreement to sign the 35-year-old goalkeeper; Schmeichel has won Premier League title, FA Cup, Championship and Community Shield with Foxes.

Fofana

Rodgers is determined to keep his best players and is adamant defender Fofana is going nowhere.

He said: “No, he’s not for sale. When we looked at him he had made 17 league starts. Everyone had a look at him back then but he’s come here, really flourished and developed, not just as a player but as a young man.

“He really respects the club, I’ve got no doubt that in the future he’ll be on that (highest) stage but he’s very comfortable, he feels good here.

“He has a great relationship with his team-mates which is important and there’s no doubt he will grace that stage. But for now he’s here, he’s developing and like I said he’s not for sale.

“He’s maybe got an opportunity to get himself in the France squad for the World Cup and for that it’s about playing, so I’m pretty calm on it. I’ve had long chats with him.

“He can’t stop the speculation but he’s very concentrated on his work here and very focused on his development.”

He doesn’t seem keen on selling Maddison either!

🎙️ Brendan Rodgers on potentially selling James Maddison:



“He is really pivotal to us. There is no way I would want to sell him. £40m bid? I think it might just cover three-quarters of his left leg." pic.twitter.com/Mu0vgjg1gM — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) August 1, 2022

