Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has been bullish in his attitude to Newcastle United’s bid for James Maddison.

“He’s still very much a player here,” he said following his side’s pre-season win over Sevilla on Sunday. “You see his performance, you see how happy he is and he’s not a player we want to sell.”

He declared that the Leicester City attacking midfielder is not for sale amid interest from Newcastle and said the rejected £40m offer from the Magpies on Friday would cover “three-quarters of his left leg”.

So someone on Twitter worked out how much he would cost under Rodger’s calculation and it is £319m!

However, he only has two years left on his contract, so this could be Leicester’s last chance to cash in for big money, if indeed he wants to leave.

Exclusive – Brendan Rodgers has been quoted saying that Newcastle’s offer of £40 million would over cover “3/4’s of James Maddison’s left leg”. Therefore, Newcastle will have to offer around £319 million to secure his whole body. This seems unlikely. pic.twitter.com/IYGYvNwQuI — EnGee (@_EnGee) August 1, 2022

Hard to disagree with this comment: “Priced out of another move, classic.”

Priced out of another move, classic. — Matt_W (@MattW36565526) August 1, 2022

Howe has already landed long-time defensive target Sven Botman, as well as securing permanent deals for Nick Pope and Matt Targett.

But Newcastle have failed to land a goal scorer in the summer window.

Moussa Diaby, Anthony Gordon and Jack Harrison are among the wingers recently linked.

However,Hugo Ekitike and Jesse Lingard securing moves to Paris Saint-Germain and Nottingham Forest respectively.

This lad still has hope though!

I’m going for it….I can see #NUFC sign Harvey Barnes…James Maddison & Youri Tielemans with Timo Werner coming in on loan…at least that’s what My dream consisted of last night.. — James ‘Buster’ Douglas (@JamesBusterDoug) July 31, 2022

