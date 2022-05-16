The Daily Mail really wasn’t happy about Liverpool fans for booing Prince William and the National Anthem at the FA Cup Final. They used their front page (see below) to make their feelings felt on the matter.

Jeers rang out around Wembley Stadium as the Duke of Cambridge, who is president of the Football Association, was introduced to Chelsea and Liverpool players before kick-off.

The Mail on Sunday: Anger as Liverpool cup final fans boo William

Today they have doubled down on it and accused Labour of deafening silence over the booing of William.

When contacted by the Daily Mail, none of the city’s MPs responded to requests for comment – a situation one Tory MP described as ‘disappointing but not surprising.’

They write: “none of Liverpool’s five Labour MPs – Maria Eagle, Kim Johnson, Dan Carden, Ian Byrne or Paula Barker – responded. Nor did Steve Rotheram, mayor of the Liverpool City Region, or Liverpool city mayor Joanne Anderson.”

Labour MPs accused of deafening silence over booing of Prince William

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called the club’s supporters ‘wonderful’ and claimed they wouldn’t boo ‘without reason’.

He said: ‘Of course I have thoughts. The question is why does it happen?

‘They wouldn’t do it without a reason. The majority of our support are wonderful people.

‘Really smart, go through lows and highs. They wouldn’t do it without reason.’

It comes as Royal correspondent Michael Cole appeared on Good Morning Britain and said: “‘free speech has its limits.’

That was countered by Tom Salter who said: “What are we going to do? Send them to the Tower or something?’

He added that while ‘booing is disrespectful’, we live in a ‘free and democratic society.’

'What are we going to do? Send them to the Tower or something?'@Tom_Slater_ says that while 'booing is disrespectful', we live in a 'free and democratic society.'



He adds that a football match isn't the place for 'perfect etiquette.'

But that doesn’t seem to be the end of it Tory MP Karen Bradley also said: “It is utterly unacceptable and disgraceful that football fans booed Prince William. I would urge the Football Association (The FA) to take all the necessary action, and pursue those responsible.”

Here are some reactions to her comments:

@KarenBradley_MP You want to punish those football fans who booed Prince William and the national anthem. What are you going to do, send them to the Tower? This is not medieval England. Get a grip and grow up.

Conservative MP & former Culture Secretary Karen Bradley said: "It is utterly unacceptable and disgraceful that fans booed Prince William. All necessary action should be taken to pursue those responsible."



And then do what, exactly? Is it illegal to be a republican these days?

I seem to recall Patel saying it was OK for England fans to boo players for taking the knee if they didn't agree with it, on the grounds of freedom of expression



Does freedom of expression and cancel culture only apply when you don't like it?

So @KarenBradley_MP thinks Liverpool fans who booed the national anthem and Prince William should be pursued and "all necessary action" taken. Have I been asleep and somehow woken up in 1509?

According to the Tories, fans have the right to boo racial equality, but if they boo Prince Charles, it's straight to the gulag.



MP Karen Bradley is making sure we all see the blatant fascism and racism of the Tory party.

