The Daily Mail has chastised Liverpool fans for booing Prince William during the FA Cup final.

The royal, who is the president of the FA, was at Wembley as Chelsea and Liverpool battled it out in a closely-contested game.

Before kick-off, he made his way across the pitch to shake hands with both sets of players.

Boos rang out from the Liverpool end and got progressively louder through a rendition Abide With Me and then the national anthem.

An unexpected moment at today's #FACupFinal, where Liverpool fans booed Prince William and National Anthem. My understanding (correct me if I'm wrong, Twitter) is that it's still felt there was an establishment cover-up over the Hillsborough disaster and getting justice for it. pic.twitter.com/uFLAJEJp30 — Omid Scobie (@scobie) May 14, 2022

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle denounced the response, saying: “I utterly condemn any fans who booed Prince William at Wembley today.

“The FA Cup final should be an occasion when we come together as a country. It should not be ruined by a minority of fans’ totally shameful behaviour.

“In this year of all years – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – this is dreadful.”

While Tory MP Karen Bradley said: “It is utterly unacceptable and disgraceful that fans booed Prince William.

“I would urge the FA to take all necessary action and pursue those responsible.”

But not everyone was as upset about the response. Here’s a pick of the reaction from elsewhere.

Had I been there I’d have joined them. Prince Charles has just delivered a Queen Speech that amounts to a Tory attack on the poor. They weren’t just booing the monarchy they were booing what they stand for. pic.twitter.com/TyYqw4bUcm — Brian Tweedale (@BrianHTweed) May 14, 2022

Funny that there was a lack of front page condemnation from The Daily/Fail on Sunday, when England supporters booed the anti-racism gesture of players taking the knee, with politicians actively supporting that act of rebellion, yet there is anger as Liverpool fans boo William 🤷🏽‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/m5I3CzefEv — Adam Vasco (@VascoAdam) May 15, 2022

Laughter as Liverpool cup final fans boo William 👍👍👍 https://t.co/BwhriWBlYE — Lionel Hutz (@leo_drix) May 15, 2022

Liverpool fans boo Prince Williamhttps://t.co/M03UZDFr6r



Sunday papers ⬇️ — Roadrunner ! ᵖᵃʳᵒᵈʸ (@RoadrunnerA) May 15, 2022

