Yes he was back again making comments about footballers standing up to racism.

Last night he took to Twitter after the England stars took the knee, before their World Cup qualifier against Hungary, which was marred with racism from the crowd.

He said: “Yes! Great to hear some good booing of the poor old oppressed millionaires! Spoiled little woke babies.”

Yes! Great to hear some good booing of the poor old oppressed millionaires! Spoiled little woke babies. https://t.co/Cn1gOLzhsH — Laurence Fox ✌🏼🇬🇧✌🏼 (@LozzaFox) September 2, 2021

The England players then went on to be subjected to racial abuse and pelted with objects during the game. Many people have been very complimentary about the way the players conducted themselves in face of the shocking abuse.

Speaking after the match, England manager Gareth Southgate said those who chant against the players are “dinosaurs”. He said: “It sounds like there has been some incidents and everybody knows what we stand for as a team and that that’s completely unacceptable.

“They (the players) recognise the world is changing. Although some people are stuck in their way of thinking and prejudices, they are going to be the dinosaurs in the end because the world is modernising.

“Hungary isn’t anywhere near as diverse in their population as our country is, it is still taking us a long, long time to get to where we need to get to and inevitably, if other countries don’t have that same level of diversity, it is probably not in their thinking in the same way as in our country.”

England support

1.

Love this pic.

Racist scumbags 0….

Raheem Sterling 1

⁦@sterling7⁩ 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/UVxAX5Hkeq — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) September 3, 2021

2.

Brilliant win in a unacceptable atmosphere 🤦🏻‍♂️ Well done though boys 💙🍺 pic.twitter.com/nUmYDB7J43 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) September 2, 2021

3.

Hungary fans chanting racist abuse towards an 18 year old, embarrassing — Ben Tait (@btait16) September 2, 2021

4.

ITV confirming monkey chants were made by the Hungary fans towards Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling.



Disgusting but predictable behaviour because we’ve seen it on many occasions.



We now await UEFA’s £12.33 fine to the Hungary FA. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 2, 2021

5.

People were not as much enthusiastic about Fox’s taking the knee moan.

Reactions

1.

“Opressed millionaires” from the man who was born into wealth and priviledge, never had to earn it, and thinks because of his status and race he is… opressed. — the human (@IamJustAHuman72) September 2, 2021

2.

Privately educated actor calls people oppressed. https://t.co/52ABoWDMER — Theboogiebean (@Theboogiebean1) September 3, 2021

3.

For someone who says it shouldn’t be about the kneeling, you don’t half go on about it. pic.twitter.com/2eybgC9EG8 — Jon Newton (@MrJonNewton) September 2, 2021

4.

> You seem forget what you said 2 months ago.

> You tweeted this *after* racist abuse against England players was reported during TV coverage.

> having celebrated the booing, I dont think you should ignore the racism (from many in same section of fans) pic.twitter.com/UkagehXQwz — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) September 3, 2021

5.

Ermmmmm did you watch the game and what followed , another shocking take Laurence — Simon Barnes (@SimonBarnes79) September 3, 2021

6.

Any comment on this Laurence? pic.twitter.com/eSTnfN4ZGr — Simon Johnson (@starlingseye) September 2, 2021

7.

Siding with the monkey chanters are we Laurence? — Oz (@ItsOsBoz) September 2, 2021

Then there was this from the end of last month.

Laurence Fox is a shameful & disgusting piece of work.

👇 pic.twitter.com/Z0fGrEvDej — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 26, 2021

