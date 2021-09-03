Gareth Southgate insists supporters who jeer the taking of the knee and aim racist abuse at players will be regarded as “dinosaurs” after his England side were once again subjected to monkey chants.

Raheem Sterling and Jude Bellingham were the reported targets of a number of Hungary supporters inside the Puskas Arena as England turned in a fine performance to win their World Cup qualifier 4-0.

Just 53 days after the heartbreak of their Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy, Sterling put England in front as they ran riot after the break, with Harry Kane, Harry Maguire and Declan Rice also on the scoresheet.

England players were booed as they took a knee ahead of their World Cup Qualifier with Hungary in Budapest. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 2, 2021

🗣 “We hope UEFA are strong with their sanctions.”



Harry Kane hopes UEFA ‘come down strongly’ on the fans who aimed racist abuse at England players during their win over Hungary in Budapest 👇 pic.twitter.com/I0m19RzivZ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) September 2, 2021

But it was the abuse aimed at England’s black players which marred the evening, with missiles and a flare also thrown on to the pitch by a hostile home crowd.

This ground will be empty for the next two UEFA-organised matches due to sanctions over the racist and homophobic abuse which marred Hungary’s Euro 2020 fixtures, with the third match of a stadium ban suspended.

With no away fans in attendance, the jeers that met England’s players taking the knee before kick-off in the now-familiar stance against racism and discrimination were deafening.

With monkey chants then reported later in the game, it is not the first time Southgate has had to deal with the fallout from such behaviour towards his team.

ITV confirming monkey chants were made by the Hungary fans towards Jude Bellingham and Raheem Sterling.



Disgusting but predictable behaviour because we’ve seen it on many occasions.



We now await UEFA’s £12.33 fine to the Hungary FA. — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) September 2, 2021

England players

But the England players were not having it and surrounded Sterling as objects rained down on him, and then pretended to drink out of the cups that were thrown at them.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

This one was for you SVG ❤️🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/q29p3jEtRz — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) September 2, 2021

6.

Rashford had something to say.

My guy ♥️ — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 2, 2021

7.

Never loses it here. Kept his cool, played his game. 1G, 1A 🙌 Despite scummy animals chanting racist remarks. @sterling7 shouldn’t have to be silent in the face of abuse BUT these creatures WILL become extinct #racism #HUNvENG 🦕 pic.twitter.com/QCgHYag5AS — Kerri Pearch (@ladymuck1978) September 3, 2021

8.

Raheem Sterling dedicates his goal for England against Hungary to Steffie Gregg, a 26-year-old Twitch streamer who died from COVID-19 complications this week. pic.twitter.com/F0bqoeqSH8 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 2, 2021

9.

Raheem Sterling celebrating in front of the Hungary fans pic.twitter.com/84gSRWV9dP — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) September 2, 2021

10.

lovely to see hungary fans worried that sterling maybe dehydrated #HUNENG pic.twitter.com/7c5W4pen68 — Andrew (@_A_n_d_r_e_w_s) September 2, 2021

11.

Hungary fans boo the knee, boo a black player scoring, throw all sorts at England players all night..



Expect to get the p*ss taken out of you when your team crumbles!



Declan Rice & Jack Grealish 👏🏼👏🏼 #ENG pic.twitter.com/l05tdK1aux — Football Tipster (@Footy_Tipster) September 2, 2021

Related: Watch: Piers Morgan’s Ofcom win slammed as a ‘whitewash’