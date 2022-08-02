Chinese tanks have lined the Fujian coast by the Taiwan Strait in a video shared on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Crazy scenes ..



Chinese artillery moving on Fujian beaches in Taiwan proximity as people are out there swimming.



Reportedly that old witch is about to land in Taiwan….Her plane is certainly heading towards the island & it has sent both countries on the brink of a nuclear war pic.twitter.com/T9obeSsbLA — Zaid Hamid (@ZaidZamanHamid) August 2, 2022

Chinese jets are also crossing the Taiwan strait, according to reports in the country’s state media.

They are reportedly Su-35 fighter jets.

Beijing warned it would respond to any potential visit from Nancy Pelosi.

Last week President Xi told President Biden that “whoever plays with fire will get burnt”.

On Monday foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned of “serious consequences” of the leading US Democrat’s visit and said the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) would not “sit idly by”.

Meanwhile the PLA’s eastern command, which covers the part of the mainland nearest Taiwan, released a video on social media saying it was “fully prepared for any eventuality”.

Beijing to have live fire drills around Taiwan..closes airspace to civilian aircraft towards Taiwan Strait.



There's gonna be fireworks for the next four days. https://t.co/PwaLAwfYcK — Zakka Jacob (@Zakka_Jacob) August 2, 2022

Pelosi

It comes as US house speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Taiwan, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the self-ruled island that is claimed by China in 25 years.

Ms Pelosi’s visit has triggered increased tensions between China and the United States.

BREAKING: Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has landed in Taipei, Taiwan despite warnings from China that the visit will undermine relations.https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/ALxIzk9dRl — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 2, 2022

China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, to be annexed by force if necessary, and views visits by foreign government officials as recognition of the island’s sovereignty.

The government in Beijing had warned of “resolute and strong measures” if Ms Pelosi went ahead with the trip.

Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy.



Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

The Biden administration did not explicitly urge her to call the visit off, while seeking to assure Beijing it would not signal any change in US policy on Taiwan.

Related: China ready to deepen relations with the Taliban