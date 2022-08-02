Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will have even more to be cheerful about today as striker Diogo Jota has signed a new long-term contract.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Reds in 2020, has committed his future to the club until 2027, the PA news agency understands.

Jota has been a star since arriving from Wolves, scoring 34 goals in 85 appearances, and was key to last season’s FA Cup and Carabao Cup double and run to the Champions League final.

We are delighted to announce that @DiogoJota18 has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds 🇵🇹 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 2, 2022

Klopp on Jota: "His qualities are obvious. He scores goals – not a bad quality – he works unbelievably hard for the team, his pressing & counter-pressing are on an unbelievable level, he can play in all of our attacking roles and he has an incredible attitude. Not a bad package." pic.twitter.com/grINn6VZYS — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) August 2, 2022

Jota committing his future to the club cements his place in Liverpool’s new look front line following the recent arrivals of Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz.

Darwin Núñez became the 100th different player to feature during Jürgen Klopp's reign at Liverpool when he took to the field in Saturday's Community Shield win over Manchester City. #LFC pic.twitter.com/tTZIFT388E — Liam Bekker (@LiamBekker) August 1, 2022

Mohamed Salah will continue to spearhead the attack, with Roberto Firmino another option, Sadio Mane having joined Bayern Munich earlier this summer.

Klopp

Before we get to his quotes, get a load of Klopp’s streetwise action!



Klopp has the streets and you can't tell me otherwise, KDB and Haaland literally slowed down behind Gundogan so they could talk to him haha pic.twitter.com/vdRfxWFeVt — Jay (@ScouseSocialism) July 31, 2022

Here are his top quotes:

1.

When he first came to Liverpool

“A message to those Liverpool supporters? We have to change from doubter to believer – now.”

2.

On Brexit

“The EU is not perfect but it was the best idea we had. History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success. So, for me, Brexit still makes no sense.”

3.

“I am not a dreamer. I am a football romantic.”

4.

“In England, football is a big thing to talk about, but Liverpool, it’s a special place. You feel it when you make your first step.”

5.

After smashing glasses celebrating Lallana goal.

“I have a second pair of glasses, but I can’t find them. It’s hard to find glasses without glasses!”

6.

On Pele

“My father gave me some advice when I was very young – whatever someone tells you in the future, don’t forget Pele is the best.”

7.

On Merseyside derby rivalry.

“I’m not skilled in a lot of parts in life but maybe I’m genius in understanding derbies because I didn’t need a second to understand how important this game is.

“I played a lot of derbies in my career and it’s this moment when the world around stops for 90 minutes in a specific city or region. That’s good because we all know football is not the most important thing in the world, but we love to think that in a few moments it is.”

8.

“If I knew Alisson was this good, I would have paid double.”

9.

“I was a very average player and became a trainer in Germany with a special club.”

10.

On Rashford

Klopp on @MarcusRashford: "That he has to do it is a bit of a shame but it's wonderful as well. I hope his mother is really proud of him, I don't know him, but I am." 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/85g9GwaOqw — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) October 23, 2020

11.

On Adrian’s performance in UEFA Super Cup

“ADRIANNNN – like Rocky!”

12.

Ahead of taking on Man City

“Everybody in the stadium has to be in absolutely top shape. The guys who sell the hot dogs has to be in top shape.”

13.

“The dream is to have a team full of ‘Scousers’. What we want to be is the sport for everybody with a Scouse soul.”

14.

“When the players go home, I can’t tell them what to do, so you need to create an atmosphere of trust. I don’t want to think, ‘What are they doing now? Do I need to call them?'”

15.

On Liverpool love

“I heard from my agent that Liverpool is interested and I felt immediately, ‘Oh God’, it’s like when I met my wife – I saw her and thought OK, I marry her and it was like that with the club. It felt right from the first moment.”

