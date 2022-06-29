Etonian school children traded insults with their Harrow rivals at this year’s Lord’s cricket match.

Chants of “we’ve got more Prime Ministers than you” were heard among the 4,000 spectators, presumably from Etonians, who have produced 20 of them compared with Harrow’s seven.

But during the 55-over contest, it was Harrow’s opening innings of 265 that proved unassailable, giving the Northwest London school the bragging rights in what will be the final match between the two sides at the ‘Home of Cricket’.

Back in February, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) announced that the regular contest will be banished from this year to make room for a “wider range of players”.

The club said that the decision had been taken in order to “further MCC’s goal to broaden the scope of the fixture list” and give “a wider range of players” the chance to play at Lord’s.

“We would like to thank all four institutions for their support and co-operation and we look forward to hosting them in June,” the MCC added.

At least they went out with a bang!

Etonians chanted "we've got more Prime Ministers than you" like they were something to boast about… pic.twitter.com/HTBlS6WUSx — Otto English (@Otto_English) June 29, 2022

