A Tory MP said he doesn’t agree women have “an absolute right to bodily autonomy” in a debate over the American abortion ban, which has been met with a furious reaction.

Danny Kruger also said that British politicians should not “lecture” the US over the landmark ruling, which has sparked nationwide protests.

Tory MP Danny Kruger says he doesn’t agree that “women have an absolute right to bodily autonomy". pic.twitter.com/rLBQ6mhyAk — Mirror Politics (@MirrorPolitics) June 28, 2022

He said: “They think that women have an absolute right to bodily autonomy in this matter, whereas I think in the case of abortion that right is qualified by the fact that another body is involved.”

Mr Kruger went on: “I would offer to members who are trying to talk me down that this is a proper topic for political debate and my point to the frontbench is I don’t understand why we are lecturing the United States on a judgment to return the power of decision over this political question to the states, to democratic decision-makers, rather than leaving it in the hands of the courts.”

The MP is the son of Bake Off judge Prue Leith, who has opened up about having a backstreet abortion when she was just 15.

Reactions

His comment caused a lot of rage:

Women, remember this man's name – Danny Kruger. He doesn't believe women should have an absolute right to bodily autonomy. He would prefer politicians make these decisions for you. He wants it "debated." This is how it started in the States. https://t.co/XZbs4ZdD8y — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) June 28, 2022

All women in the Devizes constituency should remember the name Danny Kruger.



The son of Prue Leith, educated at Eton & Oxford, doesn’t believe you should have an absolute right to bodily autonomy.



Please given this privileged pr*ck his P45 at your first opportunity 🤞🏼 https://t.co/arGWiy1FGU — Ben (@BenJamminWalker) June 28, 2022

Incredible. MP Danny Kruger, the son of Prue Leith here espousing his anti-abortion sentiments in the chamber, whilst ignoring the experiences of his own mother who had a back street abortion at 15 years old. What son disregards the traumatic experiences of his mother like this?! https://t.co/vUbdTjRwDr — David Challen (@David_Challen) June 28, 2022

Hey @danny__kruger I had a vasectomy a couple of years ago. Please accept my apologies for not consulting you first. I really hope you can forgive me for not asking your permission regarding what I can and cannot do with my own body. — Richard Coles (@RichardColes) June 28, 2022

What I'm saying is fuck Danny Kruger. — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 28, 2022

‘Women don’t have absolute right on body autonomy’ says Tory MP Danny Kruger #abortionrights #RoeVsWade pic.twitter.com/aZlUptB8Hl — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) June 28, 2022

Unbelievable anti-abortion stuff here from MP Danny Kruger, son of Prue Leith. Prue Leith, who has openly talked about her own back street abortion. Perhaps he should have thought about his mother before sounding off like a misogynistic sexist dinosaur. https://t.co/MXdlj9sUYG — Sohail Shah (@KingOfSunshine) June 28, 2022

Hey @danny__kruger no-one gives a flying FUCK what you think about our right to bodily autonomy.

Don't want an abortion?

Don't have one.

You odious prick. https://t.co/qeEdw2gzjU — Caroline Hirons (@CarolineHirons) June 28, 2022

Fun fact about Danny Kruger: he was one of the driving forces behind David Cameron's 'Big Society', which decimated funding to social services, and then accepted £££ of taxpayer funding for his 'crime prevention' charity to do the same work, only more selectively and worse. https://t.co/dYlWWKFzOb — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 28, 2022

Women don't have an absolute right to bodily autonomy, according to Danny Kruger (let's call him Freddy for short). Amazing that this can be said out loud in the UK parliament in 2022. Imagine what people don't say out loud in public about women and their bodies. https://t.co/KHlA32SQzM — Milli Hill (@millihill) June 28, 2022

