Donald Trump sounded confident about his prospects in the US election in a leaked phone with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A video of Kennedy speaking to Trump on speakerphone appeared online on Tuesday, with Kennedy later apologising and saying he was “mortified” it had been posted.

When President Trump called me I was taping with an in-house videographer. I should have ordered the videographer to stop recording immediately. I am mortified that this was posted. I apologize to the president. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) July 16, 2024

“We’re going to win, we’re way ahead of the guy,” Trump said in the recording, seemingly in reference to President Joe Biden.

The former president then went on to discuss the call he had with Biden after the attempt on his life on Saturday, when Trump was struck in the ear by a bullet at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

“It was very nice actually, he called me and he said ‘How did you choose to move to the right?’” Trump told Kennedy, before noting that he was viewing a chart of immigration figures at the time. “I didn’t have to tell him the chart was on all the people pouring into our country.”

Trump added that he “turned his head to show the chart” and “something rapped me, it felt … like the world’s largest mosquito.”

Earlier in the call, Trump and Kennedy appeared to be discussing vaccines, and the ex-commander-in-chief seemed to express sympathy for Kennedy’s anti-vaccine views.

Trump claimed to have seen babies “all of a sudden starting to change radically” after vaccinations.

