Have you ever met someone who is so bad at betting that you’re almost guaranteed a win if you go against whatever they have selected?

Someone who could back a top of the table club on a winning streak to pick up three points only to watch them get turned over by a relegation-stricken opponent on their own turf.

Well, we have found such a person and decided to run his weekend predictions so that you, dear punter, can steer well clear of them.

Jonny thinks he knows a thing or two about football.

He thinks he has the outside scoop, sees the tactical oversights and knows which teams, against the odds, will pull off the impossible.

But despite his best efforts, he is nearly always wrong.

So if you know what’s good for you, strike these predictions from your accumulator ASAP.

Saturday 12th March preditions

Game 1: Brentford vs Burnley – BRENTFORD WIN

This is a definite Brentford victory. They have the best penalty taker in the world and I am not sure how Burnely will cope with that. Add Eriksson into the mix and Burnley will be chasing shadows all afternoon. This is the season Dycheball runs out of steam and ends in relegation. What a shame that will be.

Game 2: Blackburn vs Bristol City – BLACKBURN WIN

This is the game that Blackburn gets their season back on track. Blackburn will have too much for City, who need to start winning. Bereton-Diaz to score a couple

Game 3: Bournemouth vs Derby – DRAW

Derby always do well after they’ve had a terrible week to do with their financial situation so this is a no-brainer which will also improve your acca odds.

Game 4: Forest vs Reading – DRAW

It is that time of the year where Forest begin to bottle their slim promotion hopes. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a Reading one nil victory but I’ll be cautious and say a draw.

Game 5: Coventry – Sheffield Utd – SHEFFIELD UNITED WIN

Both teams are in half decent form but the Blades have more quality. Heckingbottom has them organised and I can see them sneaking second. Need to win if they want to do that.

Related: Chelsea shares Alan Partridge meme just before they were slapped with sanctions