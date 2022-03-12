Supposed ‘Putin sympathiser’ Jeremy Corbyn was one of just 31 MPs to support an Early Day Motion in 2000 calling for the then-acting Russian president to support a ceasefire in Chechnya and entry of humanitarian aid.

Tony Blair invited Putin to visit Britain and meet the Queen in his first trip to the West since replacing Boris Yeltsin in Aprile 20000, a visit Corbyn described as “premature and inappropriate”.

An Early Day Motion tabled on 13th April 2000 called on Putin to support a ceasefire in Chechnya as well as giving unfettered access to independent observers and humanitarian assistance.

It also called on him to open political dialogue to conclude a lasting peace for the people of Chechnya.

But only 31 MPs co-signed, and you can probably guess who most of them are.

A similar motion put forward in 1999 condemned military action in Chechnya and expressed concern that Russia had “not focused sufficiently on supporting peace and anti-war groups” in the country.

The primary sponsor was Jeremy Corbyn and, again, it was only co-signed by 8 UK MPs.

Full list of MPs who supported April 2000 motion

Sponsors:

Jeremy Corbyn, Islington North

Harry Barnes, North East Derbyshire

Tony Benn, Chesterfield

Sir Peter Bottomley, Worthing West

Michael Clapham, Barnsley West and Penistone

Eric Clarke, Midlothian



Signees:

Michael Connarty, Falkirk East

Frank Cook, Stockton North

Tom Cox, Tooting

Ann Cryer, Keighley

Lawrence Cunliffe, Leigh

Terry Davis, Birmingham Hodge Hll

Hilton Dawson, Lancaster and Wyre

Andrew Dismore, Hendon

Bill Etherington, Sunderland North

Norman Godman, Greenock and Inverclyde

Win Griffiths, Bridgend

Mike Hancock, Portsmouth South

Ieuan Wyn Jones, Ynys Mon

Lynee Jones, Birmingham, Selly Oak

Ashok Kumar, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

David Lepper, Brighton, Pavilion

Julian Lewis, New Forest East

John McDonnell, Hayes and Harlington

Kevin McNamara, Kingston upon Hull North

Syd Rapson, Portsmouth North

Bob Russell, Colchester

Alan Simpson, Nottingham South

Simon Thomas, Ceredigion

Jenny Tonge, Richmond Park

Paul Tyler, North Cornwall

Derek Wyatt, Sittingbourne and Shipley

