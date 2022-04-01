Have you ever met someone who is so bad at betting that you’re almost guaranteed a win if you go against whatever they have selected?

Someone who could back a top of the table club on a winning streak to pick up three points only to watch them get turned over by a relegation-stricken opponent on their own turf.

Well, we have found such a person and decided to run his weekend predictions so that you, dear punter, can steer well clear of them.

Jonny thinks he knows a thing or two about football.

He thinks he has the outside scoop, sees the tactical oversights and knows which teams, against the odds, will pull off the impossible.

But despite his best efforts, he is nearly always wrong.

So if you know what’s good for you, strike these predictions from your accumulator ASAP.

Last week’s results

“West Brom will win this”, Jonny defiantly predicted last time out. They didn’t. Indeed, if it wasn’t for a 93rd minute goal from Adam Reach they could have lost.

He tipped high-flying Bournemouth to beat Huddersfield correctly and Reading to beat Blackburn, which they narrowly did.

But his Hull FC bet went quickly awry, and Stoke vs Millwall was never a draw.

Saturday 2nd April preditions

Game 1: Brighton vs Norwich. HOME WIN

Brighton are a class above Norwich who are pretty much relegated. Brighton to win by 3 or 4.

Game 2: Chelsea vs Brentford – HOME WIN

Chelsea are on a good run at the moment even after their off the field troubles. Brentford aren’t out of the relegation picture but they won’t be getting any points against Chelsea.

Game 3: Leeds vs Southampton- HOME WIN

Leeds will thrash Southampton. This is guaranteed after Jesse marsch has had two weeks to work on his tactics with the mighty whites. Southampton are already thinking about the beach and so will Leeds after this victory.

Game 4: Wolves vs Villa – AWAY WIN

After their capitulation against Leeds before the international break, Wolves will be keen to get back on track for the top 6. However, due to the international conspiracy to stop wolves from ever getting into the Europe through the league I fancy villa. I’m sure Darren England will do his best to make this happen. Sorry wolves fans.

Game 5: QPR vs Fulham – HOME WIN

QPR desperately need to win and Fulham are pretty much up so I foresee a home win. QPR will have too much hunger.

Related: Rainbow flags ‘may be taken off World Cup fans in Qatar for their own safety’