Have you ever met someone who is so bad at betting that you’re almost guaranteed a win if you go against whatever they have selected?

Someone who could back a top of the table club on a winning streak to pick up three points only to watch them get turned over by a relegation-stricken opponent on their own turf.

Well, we have found such a person and decided to run his weekend predictions so that you, dear punter, can steer well clear of them.

Jonny thinks he knows a thing or two about football.

He thinks he has the outside scoop, sees the tactical oversights and knows which teams, against the odds, will pull off the impossible.

But despite his best efforts, he is nearly always wrong.

So if you know what’s good for you, strike these predictions from your accumulator ASAP.

Last week’s results

True to form, Jonny got just one of last week’s tips right.

Coventry vs Sheffield United ended up in a 4-1 win to the home side, even though the Blades, apparently, “have more quality”.

There were also two draws in there that were never draws.

Saturday 19th March preditions

Game 1: Bristol City vs West Brom WEST BROM WIN

West Brom will win this. A good win against Fulham means they’ll have confidence to try and get keep their slim promotion chances alive. City are playing for nothing and probably just want to see the end of this season.

Game 2: Huddersfield vs Bournemouth – BOURNEMOUTH WIN

Bournemouth will have too much quality for Huddersfield. Huddersfield will be up for this but just like their promotion ambitions will eventually fall short. This will end 3-1

Game 3: Hull vs Luton – HULL WIN

Hull for the win in this game. Luton are under pressure to stay in the playoffs and Hull will are coming off a good win against Coventry in midweek

Game 4: Reading vs Blackburn – READING WIN

Both teams need to win this game for very different reasons. It will be a low quality game because of this. A one nil victory either way but i’m plumping for the home team

Game 5: Stoke vs Millwall – DRAW

What a drab fixture. Millwall have put a decent run together and Michael O’Neil is under pressure at Stoke after an underwhelming season. A nil nil draw