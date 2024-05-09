Carol Vorderman has backed a petition calling for an immediate general election.

The Conservative Party was on the receiving end of a mauling at the local elections, losing nearly 500 council seats, the West Midlands mayoral race and the Blackpool South by-election.

As Rishi Sunak tried to rally the troops this week, he was hit with faced further setbacks after another MP, Natalie Elphicke, defected to Labour ahead of PMQs.

Speaking to Sky News, Ian Dunt, a columnist for the i newspaper, said: “The more you look into the numbers, after last week’s local elections, tactical voting, the more disturbing it is for Tory MPs, as that suggests voters are looking who is best placed to hurt the Tories.

I've had enough. Have you had enough?



SIGN OUR PETITION for the #GeneralElectionN0W



100,000 and I'll march through Downing St with it myself..



RT and let's do this together. All of us before they steal any more from us and our children 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼



https://t.co/er53ux9um1 — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) May 8, 2024

A petition has now been launched calling for a general election, with Vorderman posting that she will “march through Downing Street with it myself” if it hits 100,000 signatures.

The petition reads:

Dear Prime Minister, We, the British public, hereby write to express our collective vote of no confidence in your government. After 14 years of Tory chaos, enough is enough. Poll after poll shows there is no confidence in you or this government. We, therefore, demand a General Election NOW. It’s crucial to let us take back control and determine the future of our nation. Yours sincerely, The People of The UK P.S. We’d also like our democracy upgraded so our votes actually count, and we can vote with our values in future.

