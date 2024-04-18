The group is aiming to invest in businesses focused on profitability. Roosh X will also develop new technological solutions in cooperation with other companies. As Sergey Tokarev, an IT entrepreneur and co-founder of Roosh, announces on Facebook, the first partner of Roosh X is the Canadian Tiny Studio, which specializes in startup development.

“Tiny Studio is a Canadian venture studio and part of the Tiny holding, which builds and develops profitable companies worldwide. Together, we plan to transform the dominance of European private capital through flexible capital and joint business development support”, Sergey Tokarev noted.

The Roosh Ventures, part of the Roosh investment group, invests in technological startups at stages ranging from Pre-seed to Series A. Typically, these are businesses operating in corporate SaaS solutions, fintech, gaming, AI, and aimed at capitalization.

Roosh X is planning to invest in companies focused on maximizing profits. This is a business strategy that is becoming increasingly popular today since not every company is ready to constantly attract investments, increase capitalization, and continuously strive for revenue growth. Often, this prevents founders from focusing on building a profitable business.

“Our approach allows entrepreneurs to retain control over the direction of their company’s development while ensuring its long-term viability. Not all founders seek early exits. Many of them are looking for alternatives to the traditional fundraising cycle and want to relieve themselves of the pressure to become unicorns”, emphasized Sergey Tokarev.

According to Tiny Studio CEO Oliver Low, in partnership with Roosh X, the company plans to apply its skills in creating, scaling, and having a startup exit.

“We believe that together we can achieve incredible and sustainable results for founders and profit-oriented startups. In a time when traditional venture funds are becoming less effective, and more founders are abandoning growth-at-all-costs thinking, this is the perfect moment to form such a partnership”, underscored Oliver Low.

Together with Tiny Studio, Roosh X will work with tech companies whose revenue ranges from $5 million. Their founders will be able to attract investments ranging from $500,000 to $10 million and will also gain access to Roosh’s and Tiny Studio’s expertise. This will enable businesses to strengthen their market positions, optimize company operations, and achieve strategic goals.

“This is radically different from traditional venture investing. The partnership combines ambition with the powerful capabilities of the Roosh platform and the expertise of Tiny Studio in creating startups, providing companies not only with capital but also with support that is currently simply unavailable within traditional financing options in the European market”, explained Roosh co-founder and partner Den Dmytrenko.

This is what Roosh X and Tiny Studio can offer to tech companies: