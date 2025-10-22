The Greens have hit another polling high after YouGov put the party at their highest level ever with the pollster.

Just days after a poll from Find Out Now put the Green Party level with Labour, it seems this was no flash in the pan.

This week, YouGov’s latest Westminster voting intention poll put the Greens at their “highest figure ever recorded” with the pollster.

At 15%, the Greens are level with the Lib Dems and just two points behind the Tories. It’s a remarkable rise for the Greens, who had been polled at around 10% until the start of September, when a certain Zack Polanski was elected leader of the party.

Our latest Westminster voting intention (19-20 Oct) has the Greens on their highest figure ever recorded by YouGov



Reform UK: 26% (-1 from 12-13 Oct)

Labour: 20% (=)

Conservatives: 17% (=)

Lib Dems: 15% (-1)

Greens: 15% (+2)

SNP: 4% (+1) pic.twitter.com/ht8E9jnG52 — YouGov (@YouGov) October 21, 2025

Meanwhile, Reform fell to their lowest polling since July, dropping by one point to 26%, but still well clear of Labour in second.

🌍 Joint-highest Green Polling EVER (15%)



➡️ Lowest Reform Polling Since July (26%) https://t.co/iu6l1zV4C9 — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) October 21, 2025

The YouGov figures are just the latest sign of the surge in popularity the Greens are experiencing under Polanski’s leadership.

The self-styled eco-populist has been hitting the media circuit hard, and received praise for his recent appearance on Question Time. His back-and-forth with Reform’s Zia Yusuf over Nigel Farage’s links to Russian-backed party member has been viewed millions of time online.

Labour’s perceived shift towards the right on immigration, alongside a few other underwhelming attempts to bring the promised ‘change’ to the UK, has put them in a vulnerable position. And, what’s more, the Green Party appear to have pulled ahead with the youth vote.

Figures shared by YouGov this month show that 30% of voters aged between 18-24 would support the Green Party at the next General Election, surging up 12 points from last year. In contrast, Labour have lost their grip, falling 18 points to 23%. And you know, maybe the kids are alright…

Only 8% of this cohort said they’d back Reform at the ballot box.