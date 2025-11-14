Zack Polanski has called a spade a spade and labelled Donald Trump a “fool” during an appearance on US television.

The Green Party leader was speaking on CNN when he was asked for his thoughts on the US president.

Safe to say, Polanski wasn’t afraid to let America know his thoughts on Trump, after he was asked about the president’s legal threats to the BBC.

READ NEXT: Zack Polanski’s Greens have ‘commanding lead’ among young people, poll shows

He said: “Look, I’m a politician so I always want to be as diplomatic as possible, but it’s very difficult to call him anything but a fool.”

Polanski went on to call out Trump for his attitudes to the climate, accusing him “sociopathic behaviour” for selling future generations “down the river for a profit.”

“He is the very epitome of someone who is knee deep and sky high in vested interests with fossil fuel companies,” he continued, “who will say anything that is convenient to him at any moment, who is science-denying.”

Polanski labelled the Republican a “toxic, misogynistic and racist.”

“I think it’s pretty clear that I’m not a fan of Trump,” he concluded, to which interviewer Christine Amanpour replied: “It’s pretty clear.”

Zack Polanski on President Trump, "It's difficult to call him anything other than a fool"



"This is sociopathic behaviour. He's selling our children and our grandchildren down the river for a profit"



"He is knee deep and sky high in vested interests with fossil fuel companies"… pic.twitter.com/pUs4E93xIR — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) November 13, 2025

In a post on X after the interview, Polanski wrote: “There’s lots you can and should criticise the BBC for. But it’s our BBC – and it’s important.

“Great to speak to CNN – Donald Trump shouldn’t have his hands anywhere near our public services.”