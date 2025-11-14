Tory peer Ken Clarke put a Question Time audience moment in his place for bringing ‘racial connotations’ into debates about crime and immigration.

Former chancellor Clarke appeared on the BBC programme alongside Reform MP Danny Kruger, Your Party co-founder Zarah Sultana and Labour minister Alex Davies-Jones.

At one point, a man in the audience asked Clarke whether he had anything to say “about the grooming gangs of largely Pakistani descent blighting our communities.”

READ NEXT: Left-wing BBC bias again as 5th Reform mouthpiece appears on Question Time in 9 weeks

The question came after a conversation about immigration and crime, with the panel having since moved onto discussing the BBC, so host Fiona Bruce tried to move things along.

However, Clarke still wanted to answer the man’s query, dismissing his incendiary question in no uncertain terms.

He told the audience member: “I have strong feelings on immigration which I gave in my reply, and I’m certainly not going to start putting in racial connotations into what we have to do about immigration or crime or anything else.”

The reasoned response drew applause from the audience.