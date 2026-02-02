Zack Polanski dealt perfectly with a seeming ‘gotcha’ attempt by Laura Kuenssberg during an appearance on her show.
Over the weekend, the Green Party leader was interviewed by Kuenssberg on her Sunday morning politics show.
At one point during the interview, Kuenssberg challenged Polanski over previous comments he had made saying that he doesn’t fly for environmental reasons.
The journalist questioned how Polanski could be a serious candidate for high office if he wouldn’t get on a plane, asking him: “Would you get on a plane to go and see other leaders?”
Polanski had no issue answering the question though, simply responding: “Yes, obviously.”
He continued: “I’d make sure that we looked at Zoom or Teams first of all, a remote call, but certainly there are times where you need to be sat down with someone.
“That’s very different now to being leader of a party where I think flying would just be about ego.”
Polanski received plenty of praise for what some labelled a “phenomenal” answer to the question.
This wasn’t the only impressive answer Polanski gave during his interview.
The Green leader also dealt well with questions from Kuenssberg over whether his party have ditched their traditional strong pro-climate position.
It makes a nice change to hear politicians actually giving clear and direct answers to questions doesn’t it…