Zack Polanski dealt perfectly with a seeming ‘gotcha’ attempt by Laura Kuenssberg during an appearance on her show.

Over the weekend, the Green Party leader was interviewed by Kuenssberg on her Sunday morning politics show.

At one point during the interview, Kuenssberg challenged Polanski over previous comments he had made saying that he doesn’t fly for environmental reasons.

The journalist questioned how Polanski could be a serious candidate for high office if he wouldn’t get on a plane, asking him: “Would you get on a plane to go and see other leaders?”

Polanski had no issue answering the question though, simply responding: “Yes, obviously.”

He continued: “I’d make sure that we looked at Zoom or Teams first of all, a remote call, but certainly there are times where you need to be sat down with someone.

“That’s very different now to being leader of a party where I think flying would just be about ego.”

#bbclaurak tries to get a gotcha. Zack, you refuse to fly. How can you be a candidate for high office if you'd refuse to ever get on a plane?



Well Laura, in that situation I'd get on a plane. pic.twitter.com/vfWNSsNuw6 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) February 1, 2026

Polanski received plenty of praise for what some labelled a “phenomenal” answer to the question.

Great answer. Simple common sense response that will go a long way to make the Greens a real prospect in England and Wales https://t.co/e3t9v6FSrH — Paul Shaw (@PaulShaww) February 1, 2026

In which @ZackPolanski so easily busts one of the myths perpetuated about @TheGreenParty.



It is possible to both push for values-based action whilst being a realist and pragmatic about the world we live in.



Real active hope, in fact, demands it. https://t.co/hIJYsLJdle — Cllr Nick Hartley – Green Party (@NickHartley) February 1, 2026

This wasn’t the only impressive answer Polanski gave during his interview.

The Green leader also dealt well with questions from Kuenssberg over whether his party have ditched their traditional strong pro-climate position.

Laura Kuenssberg, "Are the tree hugging middle classes no longer welcome in The Greens?"



Zack Polanski, "I'm not saying that. We're the party of the 99% vs the 1%"



"When you get a party like Reform UK that claims to be populist, I would argue they are misusing the word"



"Nigel… pic.twitter.com/DmfcqAjCCf — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) February 1, 2026

It makes a nice change to hear politicians actually giving clear and direct answers to questions doesn’t it…