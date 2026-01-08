Zack Polanski gave a perfect observation in response to Nigel Farage branding him a “lunatic.”

On Wednesday, Farage was giving a press conference when he was asked about his party’s chances at the next election and what proportion of the vote Reform would need to win.

In his response, Farage said he didn’t know how many votes Reform would need across the country, before name-checking Green Party leader Polanski, who he said had “appeared out of nowhere.”

Farage continued: “Ambitious sort of chap isn’t he really with some of the things he’s trying to do.

“I mean, clearly a lunatic, but there’s a market out there for heroin, there’s a market out there for open borders.

“If this is what turns you on, then the Greens are clearly for you,” he added.

And if Farage’s bizarre comments and name-calling bring to mind another right-wing politician on the global stage for you, then you’re not alone.

Sharing a clip of Farage’s comments, Polanski wrote on social media: “He’s just desperate to be Donald Trump, isn’t he?”

Spot on.

This wasn’t the only Trump-esque comment Farage made on Wednesday. During an appearance on Times Radio, the Clacton MP seemed to cast doubt on Covid jabs, suggesting they are “not vaccinations.”