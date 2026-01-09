The UK could ban Elon Musk’s X over the rise of AI deepfakes with Prime Minister Keir Starmer asking Ofcom for “all options to be on the table”.

It comes following increasing concerns in the use of X’s AI assistant, called Grok, to generate sexualised images of people and remove clothes in photos.

The government is particularly concerned by the possibility it is being used to create sexualised images of children.

This has led to Keir Starmer confirming that he had asked media regulator Ofcom for “all options to be on the table” for possible action against X.

Speaking to Greatest Hits Radio, he said: “This is disgraceful. It’s disgusting. And it’s not to be tolerated… Ofcom has our full support to take action in relation to this.”

“It’s unlawful. We’re not going to tolerate it. I’ve asked for all options to be on the table.”

Government sources told BBC News: “We would expect Ofcom to use all powers at its disposal in regard to Grok and X.”

On Monday, Ofcom said it had made “urgent contact” with X and xAI, which built Grok, and told the BBC it was investigating concerns.

The much-talked-about Online Safety Act could be once again put into use help fight Grok and X, allowing for fines of billions of pounds or even blocking access to X in Britain.

It is currently illegal to share deepfakes of adults, external in the UK.

In an earlier statement, X said: “Anyone using or prompting Grok to make illegal content will suffer the same consequences as if they upload illegal content.”