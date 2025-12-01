It’s quite funny, really. Reform have actually done quite well to position themselves as an ‘anti-establishment’ party over the last year or two – but the number of rank and file Tories – like Jonathan Gullis – who are swapping their shades of blue might end up undermining these claims.

ALSO READ: Darren Grimes’ Reform council sees financial black hole grow by £11m

Tory-lite becomes Tory-heavy…

It was confirmed on Monday morning that the former Conservative MP for Stoke has ditched the former governing party, instead declaring his allegiance to Reform. Gullis was comprehensively voted out of office in 2024, and publicly spoke about the trouble he’d had finding employment elsewhere.

In a statement issued earlier, the former minister and Tory chair lashed out at his now-former party, saying that they had ‘lost the trust’ of the nation. He pointed the finger at migration and net zero, yet peculiarly, didn’t say anything about the quality of candidates previously fielded. Interesting, that.

“From failing to control legal and illegal migration to pursuing a Net Zero agenda that has seen a rise in our household energy bills and put jobs in Stoke’s world famous ceramics sector at risk, the Conservative Party has understandably lost the trust of the British people.” | Jonathan Gullis

Jonathan Gullis dumps Tories and moves to Reform

Gullis will be hoping his switch to Reform brings him more opportunities to keep busy. But it’s not just the former teacher who’s moved schools. Lia Nici and Chris Green, who had both served as MPs for the Conservatives during the last Parliament, also jumped ship today.

Nici and Green had represented Grimsby and Bolton respectively, but both fell out of favour 18 months ago. According to the latest opinion polls, Reform are still the most popular party among British voters – but their lead at the top has been reduced significantly in recent days.

Which Tories have defected to Reform?

And this latest trio are following in some very prominent footsteps. Nadine Dorries, Jake Berry, Andrea Jenkyns and Maria Caulfied have all crossed the same divide since 2024. Meanwhile, Lee Anderson and Danny Kruger switched from Tory to Reform while still serving as MPs.

So, if you’re voting Reform to really ‘shake things up’ in the heart of Westminster, keep your eye out for any sales of magic beans this month…