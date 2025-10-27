Zarah Sultana has explained the key differences between Zack Polanski’s Greens and the new party set up by her and Jeremy Corbyn.

In recent weeks, Polanski has managed to dominate headlines and conversation with a successful social media drive and a number of media appearances, seeing the Greens surge in the polls and membership numbers.

At the same time, Sultana and Corbyn have been going through the at times chaotic process of setting up their new left-wing party, which for the time being is still called Your Party.

READ NEXT: Never mind the b******s… Zack Polanski has got the right-wing press on toast

But after progress in recent weeks, things seems to be coming together for Your Party, ahead of their inaugural conference planned for November.

So, with one left-wing party surging to unprecedented levels of popularity and a new kid on the block starting to get its act together, many are wondering if there’s space for both the Greens and Your Party on the left of British politics, particularly as Nigel Farage’s Reform continue to lead the polls.

In a new interview with PoliticsJOE, Sultana explained exactly what, in her view, the main points of difference between the Greens and Your Party are.

The Coventry South MP said that whilst Your Party would “work together when it comes to defeating Reform and Nigel Farage,” they are “fundamentally different” to the Greens.

Sultana pointed to Your Party being a “class-based party” that “isn’t shy about talking about class-based politics,” as the first main difference.

“We are embracing class war, and this time we plan to win it,” she said.

Sultana went on to say that the “politics of anti-Zionism” was also a crucial difference between Your Party and Reform, highlighting how Your Party would cut diplomatic relations with Israel, something the Greens have said they would not do.

“The Greens believe that we can have diplomatic relations with Israel, and we think that is not okay and acceptable and we must sever all diplomatic ties.

“Then there is the point around NATO as well, and I think at the heart of that is the politics of anti-Zionism and anti-imperialism.

“It’s key to work together where we can, but we have to be honest about our differences too,” she added.