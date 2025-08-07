Jeremy Corbyn has announced when his new political party will decide on their name.

Ever since the former Labour leader confirmed he was setting up a new left-wing party, alongside Zarah Sultana, people have been keen to know what it will be called.

At the moment, the website for the new movement is simply called ‘Your Party,’ however this has not been confirmed as the official name of the party.

Now, in a new video posted on Thursday morning, Corbyn has said the name will be decided at the party’s first conference, which will take place in the autumn.

In the clip, Corbyn said the conference would also see be when the party “sets out the general framework of policies on peace, the policies on justice, the policies on equality and dealing with the housing crisis that affects and afflicts so many.”

“And we will the decide, finally, on what the name is,” he said. “Whatever name we choose, it’s going to be your party.”

It comes after Corbyn’s outfit, currently called Your Party, stormed to 600,000 members – giving it momentum by overtaking Reform UK as the largest party.

It is understood the party has additionally overtaken Reform UK’s free membership sign-up list.

Zarah Sultana hopes the new party will be able to poll at around 25% in the future, with current predictions giving Your Party 15% of the vote.

Talking exclusively to The London Economic, Corbyn said: “We are building something special. For too long, people have been denied a real choice in politics. Now, they do… have a real alternative.

“They are building it themselves. We are an unstoppable movement for equality, democracy and peace — and we are never, ever going away.”

Last month, a major poll revealed Corbyn is more popular than Keir Starmer.

According to the latest Political Pulse tracker by Ipsos, Sir Keir’s net approval rating has dropped to minus 34 – a three-point decrease from the previous month and now one point below Jeremy Corbyn’s.

Keiran Pedley, director of UK politics at Ipsos, told The Telegraph: “It is a cause for concern for Labour that after just over a year in office, half of the public think they have changed Britain for the worse.

“A similar proportion think the country is heading in the wrong direction that it did under the Conservatives just before the general election.”