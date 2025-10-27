Suella Braverman ended up deleting a post voicing her outrage at a prisoner release blunder after realising that it happened when she was Home Secretary.
The story that has dominated the news in recent days is that of the mistaken release of convicted sex offender Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu.
The Ethiopian national and former asylum seeker, whose crimes sparked the asylum hotel protests in Epping, was jailed for 12 months in September. But on Friday, Kebatu was accidentally was mistakenly released from HMP Chelmsford, before being arrest for a second time on Sunday in Finsbury Park.
Amid questions about how Kebatu was allowed to be released, it was reported by Sky News that this was actually the second time a prisoner had been erroneously released by the Essex jail.
This sparked fury from Suella Braverman, who shared the story on X with the caption: “This is [a] joke, surely?”
Braverman later deleted the post though, likely after realising that the first time instance at HMP Chelmsford happened in 2023 – when she was Home Secretary.
By the time Braverman deleted the post, it was already too late, and many were keen to highlight her magnificent self-own.
Yet another example of a Tory seeming to forget they were in power for 14 years.