This is a real ‘read it and weep’ result for Brexit and its cheerleaders. A new poll commissioned by YouGov has revealed just how many Brits feel pride in the 2016 referendum result – and the numbers look grim for even the most ardent of Leave supporters.

ALSO READ: Telegraph says rejoining EU will happen ‘far sooner than anyone imagines’

Britain ‘not proud’ of Brexit vote – with former supporters turning their backs

According to the survey, just 24% of UK citizens believe that the decision to leave the European Union is ‘something to be proud of’. Fewer than half of the Conservative supporters questioned (49%), and only 51% of Brexit voters, say they take pride in the result.

In total, 40% of voters expressed ‘shame’ over the vote. A further 25% of those questioned said that the vote was ‘nothing to take pride in, or be ashamed of’. Interestingly, only 45% of voters aged 65 or over said they still felt proud to back Brexit.

Lack of pride in Brexit could fuel campaigns to rejoin the EU

The numbers are damning, and put the government and the opposition in a difficult position. Both the Conservatives and Labour insist that they can make Brexit work, some seven years on from the event. But the public appetite for life outside the EU appears to be waning.

Recent polls have shown that a majority of the electorate would support rejoining the trading bloc if another referendum was held. With support for Brexit dwindling, remaining outside of the EU could well become less appealing as time goes on.

Large number of Brits ‘ashamed’ of referendum result

In an interesting data quirk, the YouGov poll also revealed that 4% of Remain voters ARE proud of the decision to quit the EU. Whichever way you interpret these figures, it’s fair to say that Brexit still remains one of the most divisive issues in our modern history.