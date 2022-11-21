A petition has been launched calling for the government to hold a public inquiry into the impact of Brexit.

New polling suggests voters are increasingly waking up to the realities of Brexit with the largest-ever lead for ‘Wrong to Leave’ since 2016.

According to YouGov, 56 per cent of Brits think the UK was wrong to leave compared to 32 per cent who still believe it was the right decision.

It equates to a massive 24 point gap.

A campaign video made by Vote Leave in 2016 has been doing the rounds on social media as voters become increasingly dismayed about the reality of life outside Europe.

The video promises reduced NHS waiting times – they’re currently at the worst level in history – and reduced food bills, which are expected to skyrocket by a further £680 next year.

The campaign group also promise a resurgent economy, which rings hollow on the back of the latest economic data.

Watch the video in full below:

Related: CBI sends Brexit warnings ahead of the annual conference