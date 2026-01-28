Green Party leader Zack Polanski had the perfect comeback to Katie Hopkins’ social media bile.

This week, the Greens launched their campaign for the Gorton and Denton by-election, a vote which they are widely expected to contest with Reform UK.

One of the main factors that could decide the seat is the Muslim vote in the area.

The Greens will be hoping the majority of Muslim voters back their candidate in the vote, especially given Reform have selected a candidate often accused of anti-Islam rhetoric.

This seems to have wound up the fountain of social media bile that is Katie Hopkins, who reacted with disgust to the fact that the UK “has a gay Jew leading Muslims to vote Green.”

At this point, there’s no surprised when Hopkins posts her latest disgusting tweet, with the former Apprentice contestant having long since gone off the rails and down the rabbit-hole of the far-right.

What was enjoyable to see though was Polanski’s comeback.

He shared Hopkins’ post, with the caption: “Whether it’s the UK or the US, the Apprentice has a lot to answer for…”

Whether it's the UK, or the US, The Apprentice has a lot to answer for… https://t.co/2WqEUj61D7 — Zack Polanski (@ZackPolanski) January 27, 2026

Boom.